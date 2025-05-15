5 best movies of Jaime Pressly

Jaime Pressly is a well-known American actress and model. She was born on July 30, 1977, in Kinston, North Carolina, to parents Brenda Sue and James Liston Pressly.

Pressly has been working in the modeling industry since a young age. She set foot in the television industry in 1995 with a small role in Baywatch. The following year, she made her film debut in Mercenary.

Since she started acting, Pressly has been featured in more than 25 films and 40 television shows. She has also been a part of the video game and music industry, with her contributions in the latter being more significant than the former.

Inferno, and 4 other best Jaime Pressly movies

1) I Love You, Man (2009)

Jaime played Denise McLean in I Love You, Man (Image via Getty)

At the top of some of the best movies featuring Jaime Pressly is I Love You, Man, released in 2009. Centering on Paul Rudd's Pete Klaven, the film sees him going on the hunt for a best man for his wedding, after he realizes that he does not have any male friends.

While the film includes several memorable performances from well-known Hollywood actors, Pressly's portrayal of Denise McLean stands out from the rest. Despite her less pronounced screen presence, she delivers an unforgettable performance.

2) Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Not Another Teen Movie, released in 2001, is another Jaime Pressly movie that everyone should watch. A parody film that focuses on popular movies released during the 1980s and 1990s sees the actress play the role of Priscilla.

With her commendable comic timing and noteworthy acting prowess, Pressly makes Not Another Teen Movie an exciting watch.

3) Inferno (1999)

Jaime played Dottie Mathews in Inferno (Image via Getty)

In the year 1999, Jaime appeared in Inferno as Dottie Mathews. The film's plot chronicles a man whose bike gets stolen by a couple of miscreants, resulting in him seeking revenge from them.

Although Jaime's role in the movie was minuscule, she managed to make a mark. In her decades-long career, Inferno is considered to be one of Jaime's best performances.

4) DOA: Dead or Alive (2006)

In the 2006 film DOA: Dead or Alive, Jaime Pressly plays the leading role of Tina Armstrong. She is one of several wrestlers who are invited to participate in a martial arts competition that bears the same name as the film. Throughout the story, she works with the other wrestlers to uncover the secrets of the event's organizer.

DOA: Dead or Alive sees Jaime deliver one of the finest performances in her career.

5) The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure (2012)

Jaime voiced Lola Sombrero in The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure (Image via Getty)

Although Jaime Pressly does not appear in The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure due to its animated format, she ensures that her presence is felt through the power of her voice. The film's story chronicles the Oogieloves, who are on the search for five magical balloons for their friend Schluufy's birthday party.

As the voice of Lola Sombrero, Pressly does a commendable job by combining equal parts drama and equal parts comedy.

The last film Jaime Pressly appeared in was The Re-Education of Molly Singer, which was released in 2003. In the film, she played the role of Brenda.

