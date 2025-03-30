Kristen Stewart, who gained global recognition through the Twilight saga, has consistently embraced a diverse range of roles that challenge her as an actress.

In an interview with the Sunday Times in October 2021, she revealed that only about five of the 45 to 50 films she’s done feel like complete works of art. Over the years, her choices have stretched across psychological thrillers and period dramas and even dipped into experimental indie cinema.

Her performances in Spencer, Personal Shopper, and Clouds of Sils Maria stand out for their depth and precision. Other films like Certain Women and Adventureland might not always land on award lists, but they’ve been highlighted by media outlets such as Taste.io and Decider as essential pieces of her career evolution.

Disclaimer: This article is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author's opinion solely and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

5 best movies of Kristen Stewart explored

1) Spencer (2021)

In Spencer, Kristen Stewart takes on the role of Princess Diana during a tense holiday at Sandringham Estate in the early 1990s, as her marriage to Prince Charles unravels. The film, directed by Pablo Larraín, does not aim for strict biographical accuracy but presents a psychological portrait of a woman in crisis.

The performance drew widespread acclaim and earned Stewart her first Academy Award nomination. The film marked a significant milestone in Kristen Stewart’s career, reinforcing her standing as a lead in character-driven dramas.

As of March 2025, Spencer (2021) is available for streaming in India on Lionsgate Play. Internationally, the film can be rented or purchased through platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

2) Personal Shopper (2016)

Directed by Olivier Assayas, Personal Shopper follows Kristen Stewart as Maureen, a personal assistant in Paris, attempting to communicate with her deceased twin brother. The role demands both restraint and vulnerability, blending psychological horror with meditative character study. As per Taste.io's report dated November 19, 2021, the film is:

“a brooding, stylish, and sexy little mystery film with a supernatural bend that never goes quite where you expect.”

Stewart’s performance holds the screen throughout as she balances grief, isolation, and moments of unsettling communication. The ambiguity of the narrative and Stewart’s ability to hold attention in near-solo scenes made it one of the defining performances of her post-Twilight trajectory.

Personal Shopper (2016) is available for streaming on Netflix. Additionally, the film can be rented or purchased through platforms like Amazon Video and Apple TV

3) Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

Clouds of Sils Maria official poster (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In Clouds of Sils Maria, Kristen Stewart plays Valentine, the personal assistant to a veteran actress portrayed by Juliette Binoche. The film, also directed by Olivier Assayas, explores the tensions between generations of women in the acting industry. Stewart became the first American woman to win a César Award for best supporting actress for this role.

Her sudden exit from the story before its conclusion leaves a lingering effect, showcasing how her absence still drives the narrative forward. Kristen Stewart’s layered performance complements the film’s commentary on fame and ageing in entertainment.

Clouds of Sils Maria(2014) is available for streaming on platforms such as MUBI, Pluto TV, Prime Video, Hulu, Sling TV, Paramount+, Plex, AMC+, IFC Films, and Philo. Additionally, it can be rented or purchased digitally through services like Amazon Video and Apple TV.

4) Certain Women (2016)

Kristen Stewart in Certain Women (2016) (Image via Amazon)

Directed by Kelly Reichardt, Certain Women presents three loosely connected stories set in Montana. Kristen Stewart appears in the third story as a part-time law instructor who unwittingly becomes the focus of affection for a lonely rancher. Although her screen time is limited, her presence anchors a story centred on unspoken emotions and missed connections.

According to Taste.io's report dated November 19, 2021, Stewart plays:

“the kind, but detached young lawyer who eventually becomes the obscure object of desire” in the segment.

The restrained performance blends into Reichardt’s overall minimalist narrative style. Stewart conveys that isolation in just a few scenes. This film further reflects Kristen Stewart’s interest in introspective roles in independent cinema.

Certain Women (2016) is available for streaming on platforms such as MUBI, AMC+, and Pluto TV. It can also be rented or purchased through services like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

5) Adventureland (2009)

In Adventureland, Kristen Stewart stars as Em, a summer amusement park employee who forms a bond with Jesse Eisenberg’s character, James. The film, set in the 1980s, is a coming-of-age story that mixes humour with personal setbacks.

The chemistry between Stewart and Eisenberg makes their dynamic feel grounded. The film marked an early step in Stewart’s transition toward roles that carried more emotional and psychological weight than her franchise performances.

Adventureland (2009) is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India. Additionally, you can rent or purchase the movie through platforms like Apple TV and Amazon Video.

Stay tuned for more updates.

