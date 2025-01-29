5 best movies of Miranda Cosgrove

Miranda Cosgrove is one of those faces you recognize instantly, whether from childhood sitcoms or as the voice of a certain animated big sister. She broke out as Summer Hathaway in School of Rock (2003), playing the overly serious class manager who kept Jack Black’s rock band in check.

But for most people, she’s best known for iCarly, the Nickelodeon show that made her one of the highest-paid child actors of her time.

While TV made her famous, she also had a solid run in movies. She voiced Margo in Despicable Me (2010) and its sequels, playing Gru’s responsible eldest daughter.

The franchise became a global hit, introducing her to a new generation of fans. Outside of animation, she’s taken on roles like Rachel in North Hollywood (2021), a coming-of-age film about skateboarding and growing up.

Trending

Beyond acting, she’s dabbled in music, releasing an album in 2010 and a few singles along the way. Though she never became a full-time musician, her songs fit the pop-rock sound that was popular in the early 2010s.

5 of the best movies of Miranda Cosgrove

1) School of Rock (2003)

Miranda Cosgrove in School of Rock (Image via YouTube, Paramount Pictures)

School of Rock follows Dewey Finn who gets kicked out of his band and ends up pretending to be a teacher at a fancy private school. He has no interest in actual teaching and decides to turn his class into a rock band so they can compete in a music contest. He trains them in secret while trying to avoid getting caught.

Miranda Cosgrove plays Summer Hathaway who is the smartest and most organized student in class. She has no patience for Dewey’s sloppy teaching and quickly calls him out when he doesn’t follow the rules.

She wants a role in the band but knows she isn’t good at playing instruments or singing. Dewey makes her the band’s manager which turns out to be the perfect job for her. She takes charge of rehearsals and keeps everyone in line. She is strict and always serious but she is the reason the band stays focused.

2) Despicable Me (2010)

Miranda Cosgrove in Despicable Me (Image via YouTube, Universal Pictures)

Despicable Me is about Gru who wants to steal the moon and needs a way to break into his rival’s house. He adopts three orphan girls because he knows they can help him get inside. At first he treats them like part of his plan and does not care about them at all. Over time he starts to bond with them and things begin to change.

Miranda Cosgrove voices Margo, who is the oldest and the most responsible of the three sisters. She does not trust Gru and sees through his lies right away. She takes care of Edith and Agnes and makes sure they are safe.

She does not let anyone push them around and always speaks up when something feels wrong. She is cautious and strong but she also wants to believe they have finally found a home. She does not warm up to Gru easily but when she does it actually is meaningful.

3) Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Miranda Cosgrove in Despicable Me 2 (Image via YouTube, Universal Pictures)

In this second installment, Gru has left his villain life behind and spends his time raising Margo and her sisters. He tries to be a normal father but gets pulled into a mission when the Anti-Villain League needs his help. While he focuses on stopping a new criminal, his daughters start to grow up in ways he is not ready for.

Miranda Cosgrove returns to voice Margo, who is still the responsible older sister but now faces something new. She develops a crush on Antonio who seems charming and fun. She likes the attention and does not see what Gru sees. Gru does not trust Antonio and makes it clear that he does not approve.

Margo thinks he is being unfair and does not understand why he is so strict. She wants to make her own choices but Gru refuses to step back. She is learning what it means to grow up while still being the one who looks out for her sisters.

4) Despicable Me 3 (2017)

Miranda Cosgrove in Despicable Me 3 (Image via YouTube, Universal Pictures)

In this movie, Gru finds out he has a twin brother he never knew about. Dru is rich and wants to follow in their family's footsteps as a villain. Gru has moved on from that life and is focused on his family, but Dru keeps pushing him back into it. While Gru struggles with this, Margo and her sisters are dealing with their own problems.

Miranda Cosgrove again returns to voice Margo, who has always been the responsible one, but now she has even more to handle. She takes care of Edith and Agnes while Gru is distracted.

She tries to keep things normal, but trouble finds her anyway. A woman forces her into a traditional dance, and she goes along with it to be polite. Things get worse when the woman's son thinks they are engaged. Margo has to figure out a way to fix the mess while also keeping everything under control at home.

5) North Hollywood (2021)

Miranda Cosgrove in North Hollywood (Image via YouTube, Illegal Civ)

North Hollywood is about Michael who wants to be a pro skateboarder. His father expects him to follow a regular career and does not take his dream seriously. Michael spends most of his time skating with his friends and trying to prove he belongs in the scene. He feels stuck between what he wants and what his father thinks is best.

Miranda Cosgrove plays Rachel, Michael’s love interest, who sees his potential but also wants him to be realistic. She supports him but does not always agree with his choices.

She has her own plans for the future and does not want to wait for him to figure things out. She likes him but gets frustrated when he makes reckless decisions. Their relationship shows the bigger conflict in Michael’s life. She is not just another part of his story, she makes him question what he really wants.

Miranda Cosgrove's latest film, The Wrong Paris, is set to release in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback