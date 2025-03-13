5 best projects directed by Brady Corbet

Brady Corbet launched his career as an on-screen actor in independent films such as Mysterious Skin and Funny Games. However, he swiftly changed direction, moving behind the camera to narrate stories in his unique style.

His first film as a director, The Childhood of a Leader, established him as a filmmaker to keep an eye on—an unnerving historical drama with a visual and emotional impact that resonated well after the film ended. His next project, Vox Lux, was equally ambitious. Featuring Natalie Portman, it addressed fame, trauma, and the contemporary take on celebrity culture.

Brady Corbet's latest project, The Brutalist, won three awards at the 2024 Oscars, cementing his reputation as a visionary filmmaker.

His creations frequently delve into more shadowy realms, yet there is consistently a fundamental sense of humanity in how he shapes his characters. With an expanding portfolio and a unique cinematic style, Corbet has positioned himself as one of the most captivating directors of his era.

Disclaimer: The article is not based on any rankings and contains the opinions of the author.

Vox Lux, The Brutalist, and 3 other Brady Corbet directorial projects

1) The Childhood of a Leader

Still from The Childhood of a Leader (Image via Prime Video)

Brady Corbet's The Childhood of a Leader is no less intriguing and disturbing. A gradually unfolding psychological thriller viewed through a hauntingly historical prism, the film explores the formation of an authoritarian personality.

Set in Europe after World War I, the film centers on a young boy, played by Tom Sweet. The boy increasingly displays disturbing behavior growing up with his emotionally remote parents, played by Bérénice Bejo and Liam Cunningham.

His father, an American diplomat who was involved in the signing of the Treaty of Versailles, is cold and dictatorial, while his mother is stuck in her own rigid world. Together, they bring up a child who increasingly becomes sinister, suggesting the formation of a future tyrant.

In his feature debut, Brady Corbet crafts an ominous atmosphere of fear. Every scene is meticulously built and weighed down by tension, as Scott Walker's score helps to build up the sense of unease within the film. Robert Pattinson also has a supporting but central role and an added air of mystery.

Fans praised Corbet's in-your-face approach to storytelling, the film's unsettling visual approach, and refusal to offer tidy answers. An unsettling character study of historical value, The Childhood of a Leader laid the groundwork for Corbet's innovative approach to filmmaking.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Vox Lux

Still from Vox Lux (Image via Prime Video)

Brady Corbet's Vox Lux showcases a grand display of ambition, sorrow, and the price of celebrity. A comprehensive look at the creation—and deconstruction—of a contemporary pop icon, the film tracks Celeste, portrayed in her youth by Raffey Cassidy and later by Natalie Portman, as she transforms from a survivor of a school shooting into an international music star.

Her rise isn't solely due to skill. It's driven by the media's thirst for drama, an industry keen to transform trauma into sellable art. Celeste's narrative spans twenty years, revealing the grim aspects of fame, internal struggles, and the unending pressure to stay relevant in a constantly evolving society.

Brady Corbet directs with a nearly operatic fervor, combining stylized cinematography with genuine, unrefined emotion. Willem Dafoe's voiceover imbues a legendary aspect, emphasizing that Celeste's existence is simultaneously remarkable and cautionary.

The score, created by Sia, adds a haunting authenticity, causing the pop acts to feel both impressive and empty simultaneously. Audiences admired the film's daring format, Portman's captivating performance, and Corbet's audacious storytelling style. Vox Lux goes beyond fame—it explores survival, transformation, and the uncomfortable overlap of tragedy and entertainment.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) The Brutalist

Still from The Brutalist (Image via Prime Video)

Brady Corbet's The Brutalist is a sweeping tale of hope, displacement, and artistic strife. The film, spanning three decades, follows László Toth, a Hungarian architect who flees war-torn Europe with his wife, Erzsébet, to start anew in America.

What starts out as an optimistic story turns quickly into a somber one as László finds himself ensnared in the web of a powerful patron and is forced to abandon his dreams for the sake of survival.

It is about the cost of greatness, the immigrant experience, and the concessions that artists have to make in pursuing their ambitions. Headlined by a tour-de-force performance by Adrien Brody as László, the film boasts an outstanding cast that comprises Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, and Joe Alwyn.

Each of them brings a distinct tension to the story, shaping László's path in ways that are at once epic and deeply personal. Brady Corbet is precise in his direction, integrating stark arrangements of images with a depth of emotion that lingers long after the credits roll.

Members of the audience praised the film for its powerful storyline, engrossing imagery, and evocative music. By virtue of its Oscar win cementing its place in modern cinema, The Brutalist ranks as Brady Corbet's most experimental work.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) The Crowded Room

Still from The Crowded Room (Image via Prime Video)

Brady Corbet directed episodes 3, 4, and 8 of season 1 of The Crowded Room, a show that presents psychological thriller elements concerning human memory, trauma, and identity. The show follows real incidents of Danny Sullivan, a young man tried for a horrible crime in New York City in 1979.

A shattered and disturbing tale begins to emerge as investigator Rya Goodwin probes into Danny Sullivan's past. The interrogation takes viewers inside what unfolds to become an exciting investigation of Danny's troubled mind, revealing unspeakable truths questioning everything he stood for.

Tom Holland impresses in the leading role, with Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, and Sasha Lane accompanying him. With each episode, layers are added to the unfolding mystery, generating an emotionally charged and surprising story.

Brady Corbet uses his method and touches the characters with human connection over a thick, sinister, suspenseful pace. Evocative visuals and a haunting score enhance the series' psychological dimension, giving each episode the feel of an opening mystery.

Critics commended The Crowded Room for its multilayered storytelling, powerful performances, and tension-soaked atmosphere. The show is one of Brady Corbet's more ambitious ventures, positioning him as a master at creating visually stimulating and intellectually engaging content.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

5) Protect You + Me

Still from Protect You + Me (Image via Mubi)

Protect You + Me, the debut film of Brady Corbet as director is a short film from 2008 that dabbles into the nuances of memory and human response. It is a personification of a man, Daniel London, who digs up a buried incident in his life's clock face but. in some hard circumstances, is forced to act in a drastic way.

The film also features performances by Patricia Conolly, the mother, and Carlos Puga, the outsider. Only a ten-minute-long drama thriller, Corbet's apprehensions probe into the absurdity of violence and the mentality of the male psyche. It premiered at the 2009 Sundance Film Festival and received an honorable mention for Best Short.

People loved the movie for its intelligent way of treating complicated emotions, especially since Corbet was really young when he made it. The exploration of violence in the film threw light on the themes that the director would explore later in his films.

Where to watch: Mubi

Brady Corbet has carved out a distinct space in cinema, blending bold narratives with striking visuals. From intimate dramas to grand explorations of history and fame, his work challenges and captivates. Each project adds another layer to his evolving filmography—one that continues to push artistic boundaries in unexpected ways.

