5 movies to watch if you liked The Florida Project

Directed by Sean Baker and starring Willem Dafoe, Brooklyn Kimberly Prince, and others, The Florida Project is a drama movie focusing on a six-year-old girl, who lives with her unemployed single mother in a rundown motel. However, the little girl is oblivious to the hardships the adults around her face, as she poignantly carries on with her summertime adventures.

The movie is made more surreal with the backdrop of the upcoming Walt Disney World, which highlights the social divide. The critically acclaimed film is a heartfelt portrayal of the innocence of childhood and the raw and gritty reality of adulthood. It meditates on themes like identity, growing up, family bonds, and economic struggles. Viewers who like the movie can check the list below for some similar movies.

Shoplifters, Moonlight, and other movies like The Florida Project

1) Aftersun (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Charlotte Wells and starring Paul Mescal, and others, this semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama is based on Wells’ own childhood experiences. The movie revolves around Sophie, who reflects on a holiday to a Turkish resort, that she had gone with her father when she was 11 years old and he was about to turn 31. The movie was critically acclaimed.

The movie is bittersweet and portrays themes of innocence and hardships. It blends the themes of love and nostalgia. Like The Florida Project, the movie has a similar premise of a young girl living her life in seclusion, while her parent struggles to make ends meet. Both movies explore family bonds and have themes of joy and pain.

2) Shoplifters (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Lily Franky and Sakura Ando, this Japanese drama movie is directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, and revolves around a family that relies on shoplifting to stay out of poverty. However, the family’s fragile dynamics change when one of them gets arrested and hidden secrets are revealed.

Like The Florida Project, the movie has themes of economic desperation and the complexity of family bonds under such strenuous circumstances. Both movies aptly portray the will to stay joyful, even while undergoing harsh challenges.

3) Waves (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Trey Edward Shults, this psychological drama, stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell, and others. The film revolves around a suburban African-American family, which must contend with love and forgiveness after a personal loss affects the family. The movie has themes of redemption, family dynamics, and grief.

Like The Florida Project, the movie is a profound exploration of familial struggles and both movies deal with complex emotions. Both movies offer a raw and unfiltered look at the challenges faced by adults and the effect it has on children.

4) Moonlight (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Mahershala Ali, Trevante Rhodes, and others, this coming-of-age drama is directed by Barry Jenkins and is based on the unpublished semi-autobiographical play by Tarell Alvin McCraney. The movie chronicles the three stages of the life of a young boy and his search for identity and acceptance as he comes to terms with his sexuality.

The critically acclaimed movie tackles themes, like acceptance, community, adolescence, and more. Like The Florida Project, it revolves around a young kid, who grows up in a world surrounded by hopelessness and despair. Both movies portray marginalized communities and have themes of identity and resilience.

5) Mid90s (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Jonah Hill and starring Sunny Suljic, Lucas Hedges, and others, this coming-of-age comedy drama is about Stevie, a 13-year-old boy in 1990s Los Angeles. The movie looks at how he overcomes his tumultuous family life by meeting a group of skateboarders, who find a purpose and friendship with them.

Like The Florida Project, the movie has themes of belonging, complex family life, and a heartfelt portrayal of the joys of growing up. Both movies poignantly capture the sense of self-discovery and have similar themes of friendship, identity, and nostalgia.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie of their liking.

