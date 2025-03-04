5 best movies directed by Sean Baker

Sean Baker had his hands full, quite literally, at the 97th Academy Awards wherein his latest film, Anora won five awards in total. But it is interesting to note that this is not the first time the 54-year-old filmmaker has made headlines for his dynamic skills and distinctive way of approaching complex narratives. So far, Sean Baker has directed eight films and all of them have been well-received by viewers.

Apart from his professional ethics, Sean Baker has become known for exploring emotional and thought-provoking plotlines that throw light on the lives of people from marginalized sections of society. The talented filmmaker has an uncanny ability to encourage conversations and debates about poignant topics that are prevalent in the society today.

This list shortlists five must-watch movies directed by Sean Baker that are worth watching for their tight screenplays and memorable characters.

Red Rocket, Starlet and three other movies by Sean Baker that are thoughtful and engaging

1) Take Out (2004)

This Sean Baker movie was nominated for the John Cassavetes Award in 2008 (Image via Janus Films)

Sean Baker shares directing credits for this indie film with Shih-Ching Tsou. The duo are also responsible for the screenplay and editing. It stars Charles Jang as Ming Ding, an undocumented Chinese immigrant, He owes a huge debt to the smugglers who helped bring him to the States.

The movie follows him on the day he receives an ultimatum from the smugglers. He borrows whatever money he can from the people he knows personally but he still runs short. That is when he decides to earn the rest in tips while making deliveries for the Chinese take-out shop he works for.

Take Out features a simple story but its realistic depiction of the struggles faced by immigrants relentlessly pursuing the dream of a better life is what makes it interesting to watch. It's not one of those movies with an expendable budget, but the filmmakers make no compromises in terms of quality cinematography and aesthetic shots.

Where to watch: Take Out is available for streaming on Prime Video.

2) Starlet (2012)

This Sean Baker movie thrives on satisfying character arcs (Image via Music Box Films)

This Sean Baker drama captures the unlikely friendship between two women from different age-groups. Dree Hemingway stars as Jane, a 21-year-old young woman who routinely visits neighborhood yard sales to find furniture to spruce up her apartment. During one such sale, she buys a thermos from Besedka Johnson's Sadie which contains a stash of cash.

Jane goes to return the money but Sadie sends her away. Little by little, they start to form a bond and Jane decides to put the money to use by taking Sadie on a trip to Paris, something that the older woman had always dreamt of.

The narrative feels immersive because Dree and Besedka make their on-screen characters so real and sincere. Despite the fact that they are very different in terms of personalities, the way they start to form feels very believable which adds to the relatability. Challenging common prejudices and exploring complex relationships, Starlet is enjoyable and thought-provoking at the same time.

Where to watch: Starlet can be streamed on MUBI.

3) The Florida Project (2017)

Brooklynn Kimberly Prince is the star of this thought-provoking drama (Image via A24)

Slice-of-life movies tend to get a lot of attention because they add magic to the mundane. Sean Baker's The Florida Project strays a little from the usual feel-good vibe but it is still a compelling slice-of-life title brought to life by flawed but endearing central characters.

Brooklynn Kimberly Prince plays six-year-old Moonee. She lives with her young mother in a budget motel that is close to Walt Disney World. Bria Vinaite's, Halley, Moonee's mother, finds it tough to support herself and her daughter. Even though they are in difficult times, Moonee still finds time to participate in mischievous activities.

Sean Baker does a great job with the balance. There are plenty of hilarious moments and at the same time, it has its emotional scenes. There is no doubt that Prince is the main highlight of this movie because she capture the character's playful nature but at the same time, she also doesn't falter in capturing the complexities of growing up in impoverished circumstances.

Where to watch: The Florida Project is available on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

4) Red Rocket (2021)

This dark comedy received plenty of nominations and awards (Image via A24)

Earning multiple awards and nominations, this black comedy by Sean Baker stars Simon Rex in the lead. He plays Mikey Davies, a p*rnstar from LA who returns to his Texas hometown. Even though all Mikey wants to do is start over, he comes to realize soon enough that things aren't going to be as straightforward as he had previously imagined.

In addition to Rex, the movie also stars Bree Elrod, Brenda Deiss, Shih-Ching Tsou and Suzanna Son. In fact, this is the feature film debut for Son. Sean Baker earned praise for the realistic way he captured the lives of actors in the p*rn industry.

It is interesting to note that the characters in the movie aren't exactly likable and are quite heavily flawed but they are still intriguing enough to make the audience curious about their lives. It does tackle some controversial subjects but does so in a manner that prompts discussion instead of alienating the viewer.

Where to watch: Red Rocket can be streamed on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

5) Anora (2024)

Mikey Madison won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in this Sean Baker movie (Image via Neon)

It would be an injustice to not mention the Sean Baker movie that took the 97th Academy Awards by storm. The lead character, Anora Mikheeva portrayed by Mikey Madison is a 23-year-old stripper who entertains different clients.

When her boss introduces her to the son of a Russian oligarch, Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn), she thinks it would be business as usual. He pays her $15,000 to stay with him for a week. Vanya proposes marriage out of the blue and convinces Anora that his love is genuine. She has her doubts but eventually agrees. However, things become complicated when his family gets involved.

From the astute class representation to exploring complex romance, Sean Baker's Anora is a must-watch for its layered storytelling that is entertaining and also makes the audience stop and think. Madison is the star of the movie and perfectly captures the ups and downs experienced by her spirited character.

Where to watch: Anora is available on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Cinephiles who enjoy complex narratives can't go wrong with these Sean Baker movies as they offer the best of intelligent plots and relatable characters.

