6 movies with love triangles like Challengers

The Zendaya-starrer Challengers kept fans waiting long enough. It was first supposed to release late last year, but it had to be delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. After finally hitting theaters this month, Challengers by Luca Guadagnino combines the thrill of tennis with the electric energy of a volatile love triangle. The layered plot is quite hard to read, so viewers never really know what to expect.

In Challengers, Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan, a promising young tennis player. She catches the attention of fellow players and best friends Patrick Zweig and Art Donaldson, played by Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. Career-altering injuries, white lies, damaged egos, and more come into play in Challengers.

Moviegoers who enjoyed the complex dynamics in Challengers should make a point to seek out other movies that successfully use a love triangle to keep viewers invested in the narrative.

Burning, Passages, and 4 other movies like Challengers that will appease fans of the love triangle trope

1) Reality Bites (1994)

Reality Bites marks Ben Stiller's feature directorial debut (Image via Official Facebook Page)

This rom-com doesn't have the competitive edge of Challengers, but it still has all the romantic tension that viewers can expect from a love triangle. Winona Ryder plays Lelaina Pierce, a budding filmmaker. She and her friend Troy, portrayed by Ethan Hawke, are mutually attracted to one another, but they aren't able to take it to the next level.

When Ben Stiller's character Michael enters the picture and makes a move on Lelaina, things get complicated. It is interesting the way the movie voices the concerns of young adults without sounding too preachy.

2) Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

This movie is a feel-good rom-com with a love triangle (Image via Touchstone Pictures)

Unlike Challengers, the romantic dynamic in Sweet Home Alabama is significantly less toxic. But, even then, the love triangle plays a key role in the main narrative. In the lead is Reese Witherspoon, who plays Melanie. She marries her childhood sweetheart, Jake, but things soon fall apart.

After running away from home, she finds love again with Andrew, played by Patrick Dempsey. But in order to marry him, she first needs to convince Jake, portrayed by Josh Lucas, to sign the divorce papers. Endearing and relatable, this rom-com by Andy Tennant is perfect for movie lovers who can't get enough of second-chance romances.

3) 3-Iron (2004)

This movie by Kim Ki-duk has won multiple accolades (Image via Sony Pictures)

This movie may seem simple on the surface, but it has many layers, much like Challengers. Jae Hee is a drifter named Tae-suk who breaks into different apartments. During one such incident, he comes across Sun-hwa, played by Lee Seung-yeon, who is in an abusive relationship.

The two form a mysterious connection that leads to complicated situations. Instead of dialogue, the movie relies on silence and body language to convey the story to the viewer.

4) Never Let Me Go (2010)

Bookworms will enjoy this adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's novel. Kathy, Ruth, and Tommy, played by Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley, and Andrew Garfield, have a deep connection. As they grow up, they start developing feelings for each other, but they soon come to realize that their fates may be pre-planned.

Directed by Mark Romanek, it is set in a disturbing reality that makes the viewer ponder about fate, making the most of one's existence, and the meaning of life in general.

5) Burning (2018)

It is based on a short story written by Haruki Murakami (Image via Wikipedia/CGV Arthouse)

Challengers has a palpable tension that never seems to dissipate. This movie by Lee Chang-dong is quite similar in the way it never allows viewers to anticipate what comes next. Yoo Ah-in plays Lee Jong-su, who becomes enamored with his next-door neighbor. When she meets a new love interest, Ben, portrayed by Steven Yeun, Jong-su gets a feeling that he may be bad news.

The movie shines in the way it evolves from a simple romance to something much darker and intriguing. The complex characters and aesthetic cinematography make it easy for viewers to feel immersed in the storytelling.

6) Passages (2023)

Directed by Ira Sachs, it focuses on Tomas and Martin, a same-sex couple played by Franz Rogowski and Ben Whishaw. Their relationship hits a snag when Tomas ends up having an affair with a young teacher portrayed by Adèle Exarchopoulos.

Similar to the central characters in Challengers, the leads in this movie also struggle to make sense of their complicated emotions, which leads to bruised egos and broken connections. The emotional narrative is well complemented by the artistic cinematography.

Viewers who enjoyed Challengers will like these quality movies that explore the love triangle aspect in dynamic ways to keep the viewer engaged and entertained.