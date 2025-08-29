7 international movies to watch if you loved Netflix’s ‘Abandoned Man’

Abandoned Man is a Turkish drama film starring Mert Ramazan Demir in the leading role. The story follows a man who reunites with his family after serving time in prison for his brother's crime. After his release, he finds solace and hope through a healing relationship with his niece.

For viewers moved by Abandoned Man, the appeal lies in stories that feel real, layered, and deeply rooted in culture. Many international movies explore similar themes of family drama, isolation, and redemption. Turkish titles like Paper Lives and Cici are two fine examples.

Below are seven international dramas that capture similar emotional plot lines as Abandoned Man.

A Fortunate Man, Paper Lives, and 5 other international movies to watch if you liked Netflix' Abandoned Man

1) Cici (Turkey, 2022)

Cici (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Berkun Oya, Cici is a Turkish-language film about a family that relocates to the city, leaving behind a traumatic past. Decades later, they return to confront memories and reconcile with the past.

Starring Olgun Şimşek, Nur Sürer, and Yılmaz Erdoğan, the film explores how families carry trauma through bloodlines and what happens when they finally face it. This theme resonates with Abandoned Man's storyline of grappling with past trauma.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) The Lost Café (Nigeria/Norway, 2018)

The Lost Café (Image via Netflix)

Starring Tunde Aladese and Anders Lidin Hansen in the lead roles, The Lost Cafe is a Nigerian drama film directed by Kenneth Gyang. It follows a Nigerian film student in Norway who meets an old man with hidden secrets at a small café. Together, they form a bond that results in memories and more secrets.

The slow-building connection between Aladese and Hansen's characters in the movie resonates with Abandoned Man’s focus on making new relationships.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Paper Lives (Turkey, 2021)

Paper Lives (Image via Netflix)

This 2021 Turkish drama film follows Mehmet, a warehouse worker in Istanbul, who rescues a little homeless boy. As he begins to look after him, memories of his own difficult past rush back to him. Directed by Can Ulkay, the film stars Çağatay Ulusoy in the lead role.

Mehmet's journey of redemption and the family-like bond he forms with the boy parallel the uncle-niece relationship in Abandoned Man.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) My Father’s Violin (Turkey, 2022)

My Father’s Violin (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Andaç Haznedaroğlu, My Father's Violin is a Turkish musical melodrama starring Engin Altan Düzyatan and Belçim Bilgin. The film follows an orphaned girl who moves in with her successful uncle, a renowned violinist. Through music, the two grow closer, removing silent grief and distance.

Like Abandoner Man, the film builds a connection through shared grief and art, highlighting an emotional relationship between an adult and a child.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) The Man with the Answers (Greece/Italy 2021)

The Man with the Answers (Image via Prime Video)

Starring Vasilis Magouliotis, Anton Weil, and Stella Fyrogeni, The Man With the Answers is a German-Italian film directed by Stelios Kammitsis. It follows a Greek man who takes a road trip to Germany to meet his estranged mother. Along the way, he picks up a hitchhiker, and the two form an unexpected emotional bond.

The film showcases a heartwarming journey of reconnection, revelation, and emotional healing, much like Abandoned Man.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) Love Me Instead (Turkey, 2021)

Love Me Instead (Image via Netflix)

This Turkish-language drama follows Sedat, a prison guard tasked with transporting Musa, a prisoner, back to his hometown. However, Musa has no plans to go back until he learns the truth about his daughter's murder.

Starring Sarp Akkaya and Ercan Kesal in the lead roles, the film closely mirrors Abandoned Man’s plot: a post-prison reconnection with a child under complicated emotional situations.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) A Fortunate Man (Denmark, 2018)

A Fortunate Man (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's A Fortunate Man follows a young man who pursues a career in medicine and strives to find meaning while navigating personal and societal benchmarks of success. The film is based on a Danish novel.

Directed by Billie August, the movie stars Esben Smed and Katrine Greis-Rosenthal in the lead roles. It mirrors Abandoned Man, where the protagonist wrestles with the emotional struggles of reentering life after prison.

Where to watch: Netflix

Other international films to watch if you liked Abandoned Man are The Heart Knows, The Children's Train, Catalog, and Another Self.

