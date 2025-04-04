7 legal thrillers to watch if you liked Tyler Perry’s Duplicity

Duplicity is a drama released in March 2025 exclusively on Prime Video, exploring the mysterious story of a shooting incident. The movie stars Kat Graham, Meagan Tandy, and Tyler Lepley in lead roles. The film is directed by Tyler Perry, also known for Mea Culpa, Six Triple Eight, and A Fall from Grace.

The movie follows a lawyer who is tasked with uncovering the mystery surrounding her best friend's husband's death. She receives help from her boyfriend, who is a private investigator. In the pursuit of the truth, she discovers multiple betrayals and unexpected deception.

Viewers who have recently watched Duplicity and are now looking for similar movies to watch, this list will help you navigate the legal thriller genre.

Disclaimer: The following list is based purely on the author's opinion.

1) A Time to Kill - Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV

A poster for A Time to Kill. (Image via 20th Century Fox)

A Time to Kill is a 1996 thriller inspired directly by the novel written by John Grisham in 1989. Directed by Joel Schumacher and written by Akiva Goldsman, the movie stars Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson, Matthew McConaughey, and Kevin Spacey. The story begins with the attempted murder after the assault of a ten-year-old African American girl.

The girl survives, and the people responsible for the crime are arrested, and on the pathway to being let off the hook, according to her lawyer. Before this possibility could take place, her father, Carl Lee, enters the courthouse with an automatic rifle and kills both criminals. The rest of the movie shows how his lawyer defends his case. Fans of Duplicity will love this movie for its portrayal of legal processes.

2) The Lincoln Lawyer - Apple TV, Netflix

A poster for The Lincoln Lawyer, starring Matthew McConaughey. (Image via Lionsgate)

The Lincoln Lawyer is a legal thriller inspired by Michael Connelly's novel. The movie stars Matthew McConaughey in the lead role as the titular lawyer, alongside Bryan Cranston, Marisa Tomei, and Ryan Phillippe. The story revolves around Mickey Haller, known for being chauffeured in the back of his Lincoln Town Car and representing small-time criminals.

The plot twists when a wealthy businessman approaches him to represent his case, where he is accused of beating a sex worker to death. During his investigation, Haller realises that his client is also responsible for the death of another sex worker a few years prior. This movie is a must-watch for fans of legal thrillers and Duplicity.

3) The Firm - Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for The Firm. (Image via Paramount Pictures)

The Firm is another legal thriller starring Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Gene Hackman. This movie is also based on a novel written by John Grisham in 1991. Directed by Sydney Pollack, the movie follows Mitch McDeere, a Harvard Law graduate who is top of his class.

The film explores how he unknowingly exploits his firm to get through cases by illegal and unethical means. This becomes apparent to his wife, although Mitch realises this only when one of his clients mentions the physical harm his firm inflicts on people. Recent fans of Duplicity will like this movie for its nuanced approach towards the life lawyers lead after graduation.

4) The Verdict - Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for The Verdict. (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Released in 1982, The Verdict, directed by Sidney Lumet, was inspired by the novel written by Barry Reed. It stars Paul Newman in the lead role as a lawyer who is down on his luck and struggling with alcoholism, who takes up a medical malpractice case. The case is his gateway towards improving his financial situation; however, throughout the case, he discovers deeper issues.

The film also features Charlotte Rampling, Jack Warden, and James Mason. Throughout the movie, the lawyer uncovers negligence, challenges to his case. Fans of Duplicity will appreciate this movie for the protagonist's persistence.

5) Fracture - Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for Fracture. (Image via New Line Cinema)

Fracture is a psychological thriller legal drama starring Anthony Hopkins and Ryan Reynolds in the lead roles. Directed by Gregory Hoblit and written by Daniel Pyne, Fracture was released in 2007. The story follows Ted Crawford, played by Hopkins, who confesses to shooting his wife after understanding that she was having an affair.

Star district attorney Beachum, played by Gosling, treats this as an easy case. Throughout the trial, Beachum finds baffling evidence that steers the verdict away from his client. After this trial, he is set on finding the evidence required to hold Crawford accountable for his wife's attempted murder. Fans of Duplicity will love this movie for Anthony Hopkins and the intense portrayal of a courtroom trial.

6) The Client - Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV

A poster for The Client. (Image via Warner Bros)

The Client is another legal thriller inspired by a John Grisham novel from 1993. Directed by Joel Schumacher and written by Akiva Goldsman, it features Susan Sarandon, Tommy Lee Jones, Mary-Louise Parker, and others. The story follows Mark Sway, played by Brad Renfro, who witnesses the traumatic suicide of a lawyer who discovers a truth that would activate a mob leader against him.

Mark is now suspected by the mob leader to have this sensitive information, putting his life in danger. Attorney Reggie Love, played by Sarandon, takes Mark's case, attempting to free him of the suspicions raised against him. For viewers who have recently watched Duplicity, this movie is the best watch because of its shocking story and twists.

7) The Whole Truth - Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for The Whole Truth. (Image via Palmstar Media)

Another American legal thriller, The Whole Truth, is directed by Courtney Hunt and written by Nicholas Kazan. It stars Keanu Reeves in the lead role as a defense attorney, alongside Renee Zellweger and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Mike, played by Gabriel Masso, is accused of murdering his wealthy father after flight attendants allege tension between father and son.

The story follows his trial with the help of attorney Richard Ramsey, played by Reeves, who attempts to help the 17-year-old Mike leave guilt-free. Fans of Duplicity and Tyler Perry will love this movie for its unique storytelling.

Apart from these titles, some more movies similar to Tyler Perry's Duplicity are The Juror, The Rainmaker, and Presumed Innocent.

