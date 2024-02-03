5 underrated legal dramas that are worth the watch 

When people think of legal dramas, they automatically think of fan favorites like Law & Order (1990) and Suits (2011). This is hardly surprising, as these well-made shows boast exciting plots and relatable characters that the audience can connect to. Given the interest in the genre, many shows themed around law are released each year, however, only a few make a lasting impression on fans of the genre.

Over the last few years, show creators have experimented with different legal narratives to offer viewers something new and imaginative. The Korean show, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, is one such example. It garnered global attention for featuring a young lawyer with autism in the lead. Actor Park Eun-bin even won an award for her realistic performance at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Given the amount of legal dramas released every year, it might not always be possible for fans to catch up on all the new releases. And so, it isn't uncommon for quality legal dramas to go unnoticed. Fans of the genre should make a point to hunt out these lesser-known gems that are worth watching.

Goliath, Ms. Hammurabi and three other legal dramas that offer a fresh take on law and order

1) Damages (2007)

A lot of legal dramas tend to feature multiple cases in one season. However, in this title, each season is dedicated to one case. At the center of the narrative is Glenn Close, who plays Patty Hewes, a successful lawyer who doesn't mince her words. She is joined by Rose Byrne, who plays her new protégée, Ellen Parsons.

What's interesting about this legal drama is that it doesn't only present one side of the story. It presents two points of view - one of the law firm and the other of the opponent. The show containing five seasons and 59 episodes, has also received a lot of praise for the way it incorporates surprising plot twists when viewers least expect them.

2) Goliath (2016)

Containing four seasons and 32 episodes, this legal drama stars Billy Bob Thornton as Billy McBride. A disgraced lawyer, Billy, spends his days in a hotel and drowns himself in alcohol. When he comes across a wrongful death lawsuit against a powerful former client, he recognizes that it could be his best chance to redeem himself.

Thornton shines as McBride, who is dealing with the consequences of his past actions and is looking for a way to do the right thing. Exciting and unpredictable, this legal drama has more than enough gripping courtroom scenes to keep fans happy.

3) Ms. Hammurabi (2018)

This Korean drama stars the versatile Go Ara as a young and hard-working judge named Park Cha Oh-reum who cannot stand injustice. When she is paired with Lim Ba-reun, a reputed judge and a stickler for the rules played by Kim Myung-soo, things get off to a choppy start. However, with time, they start to work together as a team.

Go Ara's character is like a ray of sunshine. She is likable and relatable, and it doesn't take long for the audience to root for her. The legal drama, containing 16 episodes, is a must-watch as it realistically displays the challenges faced by judges and showcases how easy it is for the rich and powerful to tune out the voices of the meek and helpless.

4) Ichikei's Crow - The Criminal Court Judges (2021)

Viewers looking for a light-hearted legal drama should check out this entertaining Japanese show. Yutaka Takenouchi stars as Michio Iruma, who is a criminal court judge. Even though he is good at what he does, his colleagues have a hard time working with him since he often takes unorthodox routes to uncover the truth.

Unlike many legal dramas, this one isn't just about courtroom drama. The intelligent narrative, spanning 11 episodes, brings out the emotional aspects connected to the cases and also infuses humor to keep things interesting.

5) Juvenile Justice (2022)

Actor Kim Hye-soo has become known globally for tackling complex roles. In this 10-episode legal drama, she plays Shim Eun-seok, a reputed judge who is known for her aversion to juveniles.

People start to doubt her sincerity when she is appointed as a juvenile court judge. However, it soon becomes clear that she has a strong sense of justice and rarely allows personal sentiments to cloud her judgment.

As always, Hye-soo is a treat to watch. Even though she comes across as ruthless at first, it becomes clear why she wants to teach young perpetrators that every action comes with consequences as the story progresses.

Fans of the genre who are looking for narratives that explore law without the usual clichés can check out these refreshingly notable titles.