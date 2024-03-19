6 best Anthony Hopkins movies that everyone should watch

Anthony Hopkins is one of the most recognized faces in Hollywood. From his early days in the theater to playing the protagonist in big-budget movies, Hopkins has dabbled in diverse roles. Fans would agree that the veteran actor is drawn to characters that are different from the norm. His recent role as Sir Nicholas Winton in One Life has added another feather to his cap.

In the movie, director James Hawes transforms Sir Winton's heroic efforts to save more than 600 Jewish children from the clutches of Nazi rule into a cinematic experience. Johnny Flynn stars as the young version of the titular character, whereas Anthony Hopkins plays Winton in his later years.

After seeing the talented actor in action for years, fans will agree that there are very few names in Hollywood who can match Hopkins' charisma and gravitas. Therefore, it is only natural for him to play the role of Sir Winton. However, it must be noted that this is not the only role portrayed by Anthony Hopkins that deserves appreciation.

Amistad, The Father, and four other Anthony Hopkins movies that cement his status as an iconic actor

1) The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Younger audiences tend to identify the character of Dr. Hannibal Lecter with Mads Mikkelsen, thanks to Hannibal (2013). However, Anthony Hopkins was the one who popularized the character in this movie, directed by Jonathan Demme.

Starring alongside Hopkins, Jodie Foster takes on the role of a young FBI agent in training named Clarice Starling. She reaches out to the imprisoned Dr. Lecter, as his insight may prove useful in tracking a serial killer committing heinous crimes.

As Dr. Lecter, Anthony Hopkins is intelligent, but at the same time, he is ruthless, intimidating, and deceptively manipulative. When it comes to the greatest villains in cinema, Hopkins' Dr. Lecter certainly makes the cut.

2) Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

Throughout his career, Anthony Hopkins has played numerous iconic roles, including Professor Abraham Van Helsing, in this critically acclaimed movie directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

Based on Bram Stoker's classic novel, it stars Gary Oldman as Dracula, who becomes enamored with Mina Murray, portrayed by Winona Ryder. When Dracula starts terrorizing her friends, Professor Van Helsing steps in to stop him.

Although Van Helsing has been played by multiple actors on screen, Hopkins brings his own unique flair to the character. Wise but eccentric, he tends to divulge too much information, often gorey, about killing the undead. But it also becomes evident that he is smart enough to outwit the powerful Dracula.

3) The Remains of the Day (1993)

Anthony Hopkins plays the character of James Stevens in this movie adapted from Kazuo Ishiguro's novel. The dutiful butler of Darlington Hall, he always puts his work first. However, when he learns of his employer's Nazi sympathies, he is forced to make a difficult decision.

One thing that this James Ivory movie makes visibly clear is Hopkins' ability to convey emotions even with minimal dialogue. There are many things that his seemingly detached character cannot express through words, but they come across through his expressive gaze and body language.

4) Amistad (1997)

Cinephiles tend to have big expectations from movies with historical narratives, and Anthony Hopkins delivers on all fronts in Amistad. Directed by Steven Spielberg, it gives viewers insight into the events that transpired in a slave revolution aboard La Amistad in 1839. The details of the lengthy court battle that took place after La Amistad was captured by a U.S. revenue cutter are also highlighted in the narrative.

Hopkins does a great job playing the brilliant and articulate John Quincy Adams. The powerful and thought-provoking speech he makes towards the latter part of the movie has to be one of the best in cinematic history.

5) The Two Popes (2019)

The scandal of the leaked Vatican documents and everything that transpired afterward are explored in this movie. Jonathan Pryce plays Jorge Mario Cardinal Bergoglio, who decides to resign as archbishop. But Pope Benedict XVI, portrayed by Anthony Hopkins, summons him to the Vatican in an attempt to change his mind.

Director Fernando Meirelles tactfully brings the story to life without making it preachy or overbearing. The cleverly placed snatches of witty humor do a great job of complementing the reflective moments, and the intelligent screenplay thrives in the experienced hands of Pryce and Hopkins.

6) The Father (2020)

Florian Zeller's directorial debut, this movie stars Anthony Hopkins as an elderly man suffering from dementia. Also named Anthony, the central character has trouble recalling things. His daughter, portrayed by Olivia Colman, is doing the best she can for him, but it doesn't help that he keeps driving away the caregivers.

Portraying characters with medical conditions can be challenging. It is not always easy for actors to appropriately represent the symptoms and struggles without trivializing them. In this engaging drama, Anthony Hopkins skillfully captures the confusion and vulnerability that patients with dementia often experience.

Before watching One Life, cinephiles should watch these Anthony Hopkins movies that celebrate the veteran actor's uncanny ability to pull off any kind of role.