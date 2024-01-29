7 actors-turned-directors who have made a mark

Many notable actors-turned-directors have plenty of experience both in front of the camera and behind it. As part of their profession, actors tend to work closely with directors. Not only that, they also have first-hand knowledge about the kind of work that goes into filming and production. And so, it isn't unnatural for actors with a creative flair to want to try their hand at direction.

The best thing about an actor in the director's chair is that they know how to bring the best out of actors, as they have been in their shoes before. This way, they can help the cast members reach deep and portray complex emotions in order to provide an immersive cinematic experience for the viewer. Also, it is quite common for actors-turned-directors to play the lead or side characters in the movie or show that they are directing.

Now, there are plenty of actors-turned-directors who have worked on multiple projects, however, some celebrities, in particular, have made people take notice of their unique creative vision.

Ben Affleck, Jordan Peele and five other actors-turned-directors with impressive filmmaking skills

1) Jodie Foster: Little Man Tate (1991)

Not many actors-turned-directors started their careers in the industry as early as the award-winning Jodie Foster. She made her acting debut when she was only five years old. As for her feature directorial debut, that was in 1991 with Little Man Tate. Movie-goers praised her direction skills, and the film earned $25 million at the box office.

Over the years, Foster has worked on notable films such as The Beaver (2011), Money Monster (2016), and more. She has also directed episodes for popular shows like Orange Is the New Black (2013) and Black Mirror (2011).

2) John Krasinksi: The Office (2005)

The 44-year-old actor first gained international recognition for his role as Jim Halpert on the popular sitcom The Office. Many fans of the show may not know that Krasinski also directed a couple of episodes namely, Sabre, Lotto, and The Boat. In terms of feature films, he made his debut with Brief Interviews with Hideous Men (2009).

Not many actors-turned-directors have successful film series to their name. But Krasinski hit the jackpot with the A Quiet Place series, which established him as a notable filmmaker.

3) Ben Affleck: Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Many actors-turned-directors on this list earned critical appreciation for their directorial debuts, including Ben Affleck. His debut film, Gone Baby Gone, grossed about $34 million worldwide. Fans praised Affleck's ability to hold the viewer's attention and how he was able to draw out the potential of the cast.

Globally, it was Argo (2012), that helped to establish Affleck as a visionary filmmaker who has what it takes to keep the audience immersed and entertained.

4) Greta Gerwig: Lady Bird (2017)

One of the most successful actors-turned-directors, Greta Gerwig started as an actor, but she always leaned towards writing and directing. Her first big filmmaking project was Nights and Weekends (2008), which she co-directed with Joe Swanberg. As a solo director, she made her debut with Lady Bird (2017), which received worldwide critical acclaim.

Her most successful film as a director was Barbie (2023), which was released last year and has earned around $1.44 billion worldwide.

5) Jordan Peele: Get Out (2017)

Another successful actors-turned-director's story is that of Jordan Peele. He first made a mark with his comedic talents in Mad TV (1995). He made his directorial debut with the highly acclaimed Get Out (2017), which received multiple nominations and awards. To date, he has directed two other feature films namely Us (2019) and Nope (2022). Both titles were well-received by both movie-goers and critics.

6) Bradley Cooper: A Star Is Born (2018)

Many actor-turned-directors focus on their acting careers before getting behind the camera. That is exactly the case with Bradley Cooper, who enthralled audiences with his performances first. He even earned a spot on the list of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

He made his directorial debut with the popular A Star is Born (2018). He also starred in the movie alongside Lady Gaga. Another movie directed by Cooper that recently made the news was Maestro (2023), which received several nominations.

7) Olivia Wilde: Booksmart (2019)

Olivia Wilde first gained attention for her performances in TV shows like The O.C. (2003) and House (2004). Over the years, she has appeared in many notable films and shows. Wilde made her directorial debut with Booksmart, which received positive reviews from cinephiles and critics.

After that, she went on to direct other notable films such as Wake Up (2020) and Don't Worry Darling (2022). Like the other actors-turned-directors on this list, Wilde has also received praise for her cinematic vision and creative storytelling.

These actors-turned-directors have proven that talented actors can also explore the world of filmmaking and create cinematic gems that captivate and entertain.

