6 adaptations of children’s books to watch ahead of The Velveteen Rabbit

Adaptations of children's books tend to be a big hit at family movie nights. Over the years, many filmmakers have attempted to turn classic books into cinematic masterpieces that can be enjoyed by both kids and adults. The latest adaptation that has got movie lovers talking is The Velveteen Rabbit set to release on Apple TV+. Based on Margery Williams' book, the movie follows a stuffed rabbit who desires to become real using the power of his owner's love.

Since The Velveteen Rabbit is a popular children's book, it has been adapted into different formats. Fans of the book are waiting to see how this new movie, directed by Jennifer Perrott and Rick Thiele, will present the classic story in a fresh new light. Releasing on November 22, 2023, the movie stars Helena Bonham Carter, Alex Lawther, Nicola Coughlan and more.

Like The Velveteen Rabbit, there are plenty of must-watch adaptations of children's books that bookworms shouldn't miss out on.

Duma, Nightbooks and 4 other adaptations of children's books that can be enjoyed by movie lovers of all ages

1) Duma (2005)

This movie is based on Carol Cawthra Hopcraft and Xan Hopcraft's book titled How It Was with Dooms. Directed by Carroll Ballard, it starred Alexander Michaletos as the protagonist, Xan, and was his only film role. The story focuses on Xan's friendship with an orphaned cheetah cub. When the cub starts growing, people start seeing him as a threat. Xan decides to take him home to Botswana to prevent him from living in captivity.

As far as adaptations go, this one is enjoyable, fun, and heartfelt. It is interesting to see the bond between the young boy and his animal buddy as they set out on an adventure together.

2) The House With a Clock in its Walls (2018)

Viewers who like adaptations with a spooky and mysterious vibe will particularly enjoy this movie directed by Eli Roth. Based on John Bellairs novel, the story is centered around a young boy named Lewis Barnavelt (Owen Vaccaro) who stumbles on an adventure when he starts living with his uncle (Jack Black) in a strange mansion.

The lead cast does a great job playing their characters. Also, it has plenty of humor along with suspenseful secrets and revelations to keep the viewers hooked.

3) Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans (2019)

Horrible Histories is a popular book series that humorously presents historical facts with fun illustrations. Based on the series, this movie focuses on Atti (Sebastian Croft), a Roman teenager who is always scheming, and Orla (Emilia Jones), a feisty Celt who aspires to be a warrior.

Directed by Dominic Brigstocke, the movie offers a hilarious take on history that viewers will find fun and engaging. Cinephiles with a penchant for comedy adaptations shouldn't miss out on this laugh riot.

4) Flora & Ulysses (2021)

It is always a treat to watch adaptations that feature imaginative characters that are out of the ordinary. Directed by Lena Khan, the movie is based on Kate DiCamillo's book. The plot is centered around a 10-year-old cynic named Flora (Matilda Lawler). Her life changes completely when she realizes that her squirrel, Ulysses (John Kassir), has been born anew and somehow seems to have acquired cool superpowers.

The unique setting along with impressive special effects makes this a must-watch for movie lovers who are fond of superhero adaptations but want some refreshing or different for a change.

5) Nightbooks (2021)

This is perfect for cinephiles who like to watch adaptations that feature a darker, spookier narrative. Based on J. A. White's novel, this movie focuses on a young boy named Alex Mosher (Winslow Fegley) who gets trapped in the magical apartment of a witch named Natacha (Krysten Ritter). He joins hands with another young captor and makes plans to escape.

Directed by David Yarovesky, the movie falls in the category of horror adaptations but it is just spooky enough to keep viewers interested and doesn't go too hard into the dreaded nightmare-inducing territory.

6) Catherine Called Birdy (2022)

Directed by Lena Dunham, this movie is based on Karen Cushman's novel. It stars Bella Ramsey in the lead. The audience will recognize the young star from the hit drama series Game of Thrones. She won a lot of hearts for her portrayal of the fierce Lyanna Mormont. In the movie, Ramsey plays Lady Catherine who evades her father's desperate attempts to marry her off to a wealthy suitor.

Out of all the adaptations on this list, this one is rather special as it is both a period drama and a coming-of-age tale. The well-written narrative is complemented by impressive performances by the lead cast.

Bookworms are always looking for quality adaptations that do justice to the author's original work and these well-made, entertaining adaptations fit that category.