5 suspenseful shows like A Killer Paradox

From the recently released trailer, it looks like Netflix's upcoming thriller, A Killer Paradox, will play with the popular cat-and-mouse concept. In such narratives, the identity of the antagonist is already revealed to the audience. However, the same information is hidden from the protagonist, who goes on an exciting hunt that is laden with misleading evidence and confusing leads. The main draw is the thrill of the chase.

In A Killer Paradox, Choi Woo-shik plays a college student named Lee Tang. After he kills a serial killer by mistake, he comes to realize that he can identify evil people. He goes on a mission to teach a lesson to those who have committed heinous crimes in the past.

However, things get complicated when a quick-witted detective, Jang Nan-gam, played by Son Suk-ku, is assigned to solve a murder case that is tied to him. Mind games, conflicting morality, and complex characters seem to be at the core of the narrative based on a webtoon. While fans wait for A Killer Paradox to release on February 9, 2024, they should check out other shows that have a similar vibe.

The Fall, Mr. Mercedes and three other shows like A Killer Paradox that are all about apprehending shrewd killers

1) The Bridge (2013)

Fans may get confused with the name since there is another show with the same name that was released in 2011. Although the premise is somewhat similar, the plot of this show is different from the popular Nordic thriller.

A rising body count on both sides of the Texas-Chihuahua border convinces the authorities that it could be the work of a serial killer. El Paso detective Sonya Cross, played by Diane Kruger, and Chihuahua State police detective Marco Ruiz, portrayed by Demián Bichir, will have to work together if they hope to find the person responsible.

Like A Killer Paradox, it captures the work that goes into solving complex cases and how detectives are constantly grasping at straws to put two and two together. The show, containing two seasons and 26 episodes, thrives thanks to its intriguing narrative and well-developed characters.

2) The Fall (2013)

Containing three seasons and 17 episodes, this thriller show stars Gillian Anderson as Stella Gibson, an experienced Metropolitan Police superintendent. She is asked to review a case that has stayed active for more than 28 days. When the police determine that they might be looking at a possible serial killer, she helps the local detectives in their investigation.

Like A Killer Paradox, the identity of the killer, Paul Spector, a seemingly innocent family man played by Jamie Dornan, soon becomes evident to the viewer. The best part about the show is the well-paced narrative, which keeps the tension from withering away.

3) Mr. Mercedes (2017)

In A Killer Paradox, Lee Tang does his best to keep the investigating detective from getting too close to him. However, in this thriller series, psychopath Brady Hartsfield, played by Harry Treadaway, goes out of his way to contact retired detective Bill Hodges, portrayed by Brendan Gleeson. He enjoys playing mind games with Hodges, who becomes desperate to find him.

Albeit darker than A Killer Paradox, this show explores the psychological aspects of violence and crime with plenty of horrifying twists that will keep the viewer hooked.

4) Tell Me What You Saw (2020)

The trailer for A Killer Paradox makes it clear that the story will focus on the cat-and-mouse chase. Likewise, this Korean thriller also focuses on the relentless work put in by a brilliant profiler played by Jang Hyuk, who is looking for a serial killer.

Given his history with the killer, he wants to leave no stone unturned and places his faith in a rookie detective with a photographic memory, portrayed by Choi Soo-young.

It is interesting to see Jang Hyuk's character become embroiled in a game of wits with the killer, who easily outsmarts the police. It is quite likely that viewers will find something similar happening between Lee Tang and Jang Nan-gam in A Killer Paradox as they try to outmaneuver one another.

5) Through the Darkness (2022)

Like A Killer Paradox, this show also explores the way a killer's mind works. However, unlike the upcoming Netflix show, Through the Darkness is based on true events. The narrative is inspired by a non-fiction book that details the work of Kwon Il-yong, Korea's first criminal profiler.

Kim Nam-gil plays the central character, Song Ha-young, who has an uncanny ability to put himself in the killer's shoes in order to find important clues. Nam-gil does a great job portraying the mental toll it takes on investigators to keep their emotions bottled up and think objectively.

Fans of the genre who can't find anything entertaining to watch while they wait for the release of A Killer Paradox should give these thrilling titles a go.