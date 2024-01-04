The Tourist Season 3: Will Jamie Dornan return as The Man in a third installment

The Tourist season 2, which premiered on January 1, 2024, has received rave reviews and left fans eager to know whether The Tourist season 3 is on the cards. However, BBC has yet to confirm if they will renew the series for a third season.

The thriller centers around Elliot Stanley/The Man (Jamie Dornan), an amnesia patient who wakes up in a hospital in Australia with no recollection of his past. Viewers eventually learn that he used to work for an international drug lord.

The Tourist is the brainchild of Harry and Jack Williams, who are best known for their work on shows such as The Missing and Wild at Heart. The siblings also serve as executive producers on the show with Christopher Aird, Andrew Benson, Tommy Bulfin, and Chris Sweeney.

Is The Tourist season 3 happening?

The Tourist season 2 was released on BBC iPlayer on January 1, 2024, and it garnered attention with its unpredictable twists. The second installment explored Elliot/Eugene’s relationship with Helen and ended on a happy note. In the final episode, they spend some romantic moments together in their new home in Amsterdam. Elliot revealed that he had received a file about his life, which he threw into the fire.

Helen then asked him to show off his ballet skills. The final shot indicated that Eugene was a secret agent on a covert mission and set the stage for the third installment. However, there’s no word or official confirmation on The Tourist season 3.

Streaming platforms/channels usually renew a show based on the viewership and drop-off rates. Given this, it usually takes them a while to decide on a show’s future. As such, fans may need to wait to receive an update about The Tourist season 3.

What to expect from The Tourist season 3?

Going by the climax of the second installment, The Tourist season 3 is likely to be set in Amsterdam.

However, there is also a possibility of the action shifting to Canada. In December, Jack Williams hinted at this and revealed that the second season was originally supposed to take place in the country.

He added:

“We didn't go to Ireland straight away, we wrote a whole draft set in Canada, similar elements. It was very similar.”

Jamie Dornan will, either way, return for The Tourist season 3 if it materializes. He will be joined by Danielle Macdonald, who plays Helen. The potential third season is likely to focus on their attempts at being a "normal couple" despite their past. The third season, much like the second one, may feature several new characters.

Where to watch The Tourist season 2? Streaming options explored

The Tourist season 2 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Viewers in the UK can access the service for free if they are covered by a TV license. However, BBC iPlayer is not available outside the region, which means fans in the US will be able to watch it only when it premieres on Netflix on February 26, 2024.

Netflix subscription costs between $6.99 to $22.9 a month, depending on the plan. The standard version with ads costs $6.99 while the ads-free one costs $15.99. Subscribers can also choose the premium version, which costs $22.9 if it fits their budget. The third installment is also likely to premiere on these platforms if it happens.

All six episodes of The Tourist season 2 were released on BBC iPlayer on January 1, 2024.