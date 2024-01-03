Where to watch The Tourist online? All streaming options explored 

The Tourist season 2, which premiered on BBC iPlayer on January 1, 2024, has garnered attention with its intriguing storyline and riveting screenplay. The thriller series centers on The Man/ Elliott Stanley, an amnesia patient who wakes up in a hospital in Australia with no recollection of his past.

Eventually, viewers find out that he was formerly Kostas's accountant, an international criminal and drug lord. The events that take place when he visits Ireland to discover more about his past are explored in The Tourist season 2. Compared to the first installment, it is both murkier and more dramatic.

The second season’s synopsis reads:

"Set against the striking backdrop of Ireland, Elliot and Helen are confronted by friends and foes. As they attempt to uncover the secrets of Elliot’s past, they are soon dragged into a longstanding family feud where they face the dangerous consequences of his past actions."

The show comes from siblings Harry and Jack Williams, who are best known for their work on The Missing and Fleabag. They also serve as executive producers on the series with Christopher Aird, Andrew Benson, Tommy Bulfin, and Chris Sweeney.

Where to watch The Tourist season 2? Streaming options explored

All six episodes of The Tourist season 2 were released on BBC iPlayer on Monday, January 1, 2024. Viewers in the UK can access the streaming service for free provided they are covered by a TV license. However, it is not available outside the region.

This means fans in the US will be able to watch The Tourist season 2 only when it premieres on Netflix on February 26, 2024. The streaming platform's subscription costs between $6.99 to $22.9 a month depending on the plan. The Standard version with ads costs $6.99 while the ads-free one costs $15.99. Subscribers can also opt for the premium version, which costs $22.9, depending on the budget.

The Tourist season 1 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in Canada, which suggests the second installment will also be eventually released on the platform. Its subscription costs $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Meet the cast of The Tourist season 2

1) Jamie Dornan as Elliot Stanley

The Tourist season 2, like the first one, is headlined by Jamie Dornan as Elliot Stanley. In an interview with ICYMI, the actor said the focus will be on the character’s personal life this time.

“Elliot finds out a lot about the sort of shenanigans that his family have been involved in and the implications that’s had on his life. He doesn’t understand what’s going on because he doesn’t have any recollection of why these people know him, as it’s all from his life pre-accident.”

He is best known for his portrayal of Christian Grey in the 50 Shades film series. His credits also include Untogether, Robin and a Private War, and A Haunting in Venice.

2) Danielle Macdonald as Helen Chambers

Macdonald plays Helen Chambers, a sincere police officer, on The Tourist season 2. Her chemistry with Dornan was a highlight of the first installment and things are no different this time as well. Macdonald rose to fame with the 2017 film Patti Cake$, which featured her in the role of an aspiring rapper and appeared in Lady Bird the same year. She has also featured in films such as The East, Trust Me, and Bird Box.

3) Olwen Fouéré as Niamh Cassidy

Fouéré plays the role of Niamh Cassidy, the ruthless head of the once-powerful Cassidy family. The show highlights her attempts at regaining her authority. The actor is best known for her work on Striking Out, Brassic, and The Crown. She has also appeared in films such as Mandy and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

4) Mark Mckenna as Fergal McDonnell

The actor plays Fergal McDonnell, a meek youngster who abhors violence. The show explores his troubled past and strained relationship with the men in his family. Mckenna has previously appeared in Overlord, One of Us is Lying, and The Miracle Club.

5) Conor MacNeill as Detective Ruairi Slater

The Tourist season 2 features MacNeill as Ruairi Slater, a detective with a painful past. The show delves into his relationship with Helen Chambers and his attempts at protecting his secrets. The actor previously impressed fans with his work on The Fall, No Offence, and Industry.

The series also features Francis Magee, Greg Larsen, and Nessa Matthew in key roles.

