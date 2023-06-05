“Isn't it the same idea just in a different place?”: Fans left unimpressed with Bird Box Barcelona trailer

Bird Box Barcelona is a brand new spin-off movie of the popular 2018 horror thriller movie Bird Box. However, it is not a direct sequel to the movie. The upcoming post-apocalyptic film is all set to make its arrival on July 14, 2023, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

The film will revolve around a father and daughter duo who fight their way to survive an ominous and dystopian future world where nobody survives after looking at unknown entities that have taken control over the entire earth.

However, ever since Netflix's teaser for the movie was shared on Twitter by the media company DiscussingFilm, it has already begun to receive a lot of negative reactions from viewers all around the world. It seems that the audience is extremely unimpressed by the teaser trailer for the spin-off movie, with some pointing out that it uses the same idea as the original 2018 film while using a different place as the backdrop where the action unfolds.

A still of a viewer reaction to the new teaser for Bird Box Barcelona (Image Via Twitter)

Twitter abuzz with audiences' disappointment over the new teaser trailer for Bird Box Barcelona

On Monday, June 5, 2023, the official teaser trailer for the movie was released by Netflix. After the official Netflix teaser trailer for the upcoming spin-off movie was shared on Twitter by DiscussingFilm, viewers have taken to Twitter to express how uninterested and unimpressed they are with it.

Take a look at some of the netizens' reactions here:

Stills of viewers' reactions to the new teaser for Bird Box Barcelona (Images Via Twitter)

Stills of viewers' reactions to the new teaser for Bird Box Barcelona (Images Via Twitter)

Stills of viewers' reactions to the new teaser for Bird Box Barcelona (Images Via Twitter)

By the looks of the aforementioned tweets, it is quite evident that netizens believe that 2023 is quite late for a spin-off to a 2018 movie. The audience have also pointed out that although the location of the film is different from the original one, the primary theme of the spin-off film is the same as the original movie. Thus, fans feel that it will lack the quality of suspense.

Despite all the negative responses from viewers, some fans think that it will be quite interesting to see how the new movie turns out to perform.

More about the upcoming Netflix spin-off movie

Netflix @netflix Are you ready to see... again?



Bird Box Barcelona premieres July 14 Are you ready to see... again? Bird Box Barcelona premieres July 14 https://t.co/fkM6gx10J4

Álex Pastor and David Pastor have served as both screenplay writers and directors for the new movie. The long list of producers for the film includes Dylan Clark, Adrián Guerra, Núria Valls, Ryan Lewis, Chris Morgan, and Josh Malerman. The official description for the movie, given by Netflix along with the teaser trailer, states:

"From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows."

The cast list for the movie comprises Mario Casas as Sebastián, Georgina Campbell, Naila Schuberth as Sophia, Diego Calva, Lola Dueñas, Alejandra Howard, Patrick Criado, Michelle Jenner, Gonzalo de Castro, Celia Freijeiro, and Leonardo Sbaraglia.

Viewers can watch Bird Box Barcelona, which will arrive on Netflix, on July 14, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes