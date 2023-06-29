5 unexpected twists that may happen at Money in the Bank 2023: Heartbreaking betrayal, title change out of nowhere

The Money in the Bank PLE takes place this Saturday, and the excitement is over the roof. WWE fans in London look set to witness an epic event with a few classics in store. This includes the Bloodline Civil War, pitting Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa against The Usos.

While a huge surprise might be expected in the family war, one can expect the rest of Money in the Bank to offer some huge moments as well. Returns? Betrayals? Shock upsets? Anything can happen this weekend!

Here are five bold predictions for Money in the Bank 2023. What do you think will happen in London on Saturday? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

#5. The men's Ladder Match opens Money in the Bank

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel



- LA Knight on Insight “Someone just reminded me, this is the second Money themed Ladder match I’ve been in, and we all know how that one ended.”- LA Knight on Insight @ChrisVanVliet “Someone just reminded me, this is the second Money themed Ladder match I’ve been in, and we all know how that one ended.”- LA Knight on Insight @ChrisVanVliet https://t.co/8bUYoaAh0A

The Money in the Bank premium live event usually kicks off with the women's ladder match, with its male edition occurring towards the end. However, this year could see a reversal in order.

With the lack of Women's Championship matches, WWE should keep the female Money in the Bank Ladder Match as one of the final bouts of the night. This could happen, especially since the men's Royal Rumble Match opened the show in January.

This way, fans can rest easy without worrying about whether LA Knight will win the briefcase, and WWE can tease a cash-in following Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship match against Finn Balor.

#4. Finn Balor actually defeats Seth Rollins

Real-EST @WrestlinRealest That Finn Balor promo/video package was so good man, I got goosebumps That Finn Balor promo/video package was so good man, I got goosebumps https://t.co/tR6zgZ4xZr

Speaking of Rollins and Balor, WWE has done a fantastic job building their feud ahead of Money in the Bank. The challenger's bitterness towards The Visionary was perfectly explained through a video package on the recent RAW episode, adding more intensity ahead of Saturday.

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor have already showcased their world-class chemistry in the ring, but it can go up another level with a world title up for grabs. The seven-year-long grudge can finally come to an end this weekend when Balor defeats Rollins to win the top prize again.

#3. Randy Orton returns and immediately turns heel

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling Randy Orton is expected to be nearing a return, possibly even as soon as this weekend’s Money In The Bank.



Orton has been out of action since May of 2022 with a serious back injury. Randy Orton is expected to be nearing a return, possibly even as soon as this weekend’s Money In The Bank. Orton has been out of action since May of 2022 with a serious back injury. https://t.co/PTtjXfVya0

Following conflicting reports over Randy Orton's status for Money in the Bank, fans are hoping to see The Viper return in London. If he does, it might have something to do with Matt Riddle.

Orton's tag team partner is set to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. While it's unlikely he will win, a post-match angle is possible. RK-Bro can reunite, much to everyone's delight, before Orton delivers an RKO out of nowhere to Riddle.

A heel turn for the 14-time world champion would make sense. He is better as a villain, and his potential inability to hit the RKO could be turned into a refusal.

#2. Iyo Sky doesn't win the women's Ladder Match... Bayley does instead

Ted - Fan Account @TedBayRose3 I'm sure Bayley will be fair and cooperative with her friend IYO in the ladder, and not just thinking about herself. We can completely trust her... ... ... right? I'm sure Bayley will be fair and cooperative with her friend IYO in the ladder, and not just thinking about herself. We can completely trust her... ... ... right? 😬 https://t.co/jOz9cgXGPz

Fans are clamoring to see Iyo Sky win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She would be a great winner, but the storyline would be more interesting if she turned babyface this weekend. After all, Damage CTRL has teased a breakup in the past.

During the match, Sky could be fingertips away from the briefcase, possibly even getting her hands on the hook, before her "friend" stabs her in the back. Bayley could betray Iyo once and for to win the Money in the Bank briefcase for herself.

The Role Model needs a boost as she has not held a singles title since October 2020. Bayley could walk around as a major threat who could cash in her contract anytime on any of the champions in the division.

#1. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa brutally injure Jimmy Uso

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Hearing WWE has two very drastic finishes in play for the Bloodline matchup on Saturday. Creative seems split on the decision.



In conjunction, I’m told the Usos & Solo were apart of a “run thru session” this past Friday at a closed location to go over things. Hmm. Hearing WWE has two very drastic finishes in play for the Bloodline matchup on Saturday. Creative seems split on the decision. In conjunction, I’m told the Usos & Solo were apart of a “run thru session” this past Friday at a closed location to go over things. Hmm.

With reports hinting at a "drastic finish" for the Bloodline Civil War in London, WWE might be planning a huge swerve.

A brutal end can be expected with all the momentum heading into this weekend. One that re-affirms The Tribal Chief as the most heartless man in WWE. Reigns and Sikoa could destroy Jimmy Uso to the point where he cannot stand while Jey is handcuffed to the ropes.

The rumored "run-through session" might indicate a massive spot at some point in the match, so perhaps, that may lead to Jimmy's "injury." This sets up Jey Uso as the ultimate babyface as he steps up to challenge The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Money in the Bank could end in the saddest way possible, as Jimmy Uso is stretchered away following the most brutal assault from his younger brother and cousin.

Things could get interesting on Saturday. How many of these do you think will happen? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

