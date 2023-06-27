WWE planning drastic finish for Bloodline Money in the Bank match - Reports

The Bloodline saga has been one of the most engaging storylines in recent WWE history, and it's all set to culminate at Money in the Bank 2023. According to a new report, the tag team match's finish could be interesting.

The Usos finally turned their backs on Roman Reigns following months of manipulation from the latter. The betrayal of Jimmy and Jey Uso made it clear that they won't be held back anymore. They will lock horns against Solo Sikoa and The Tribal Chief on Saturday.

Now that The Bloodline Civil War is set to materialize at the O2 Arena in London, WWE plans to make it one of the most memorable matches of the iconic saga. WrestleVotes has reported that the creative team is devising two 'drastic finishes' for the multi-man contest. However, the company hasn't finalized the conclusion yet.

It has also been noted that Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa took part in a private "run-through session" last Friday to finalize the bout's flow.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Hearing WWE has two very drastic finishes in play for the Bloodline matchup on Saturday. Creative seems split on the decision.



WWE legend predicts the winner of The Bloodline Civil War match

The Bloodline is in shambles following Jimmy Uso's betrayal of Roman Reigns. Now that Jey Uso has chosen his brother's side, fans are eager to see which duo will reign supreme in London.

The match's outcome looks unpredictable at this stage, with both parties having an equal chance to score a win for themselves at Money in the Bank 2023. However, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell has already predicted the bout's winner.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell predicted that The Usos would emerge victorious against The Head of the Table and The Enforcer. He also acknowledged WWE creative and Triple H's good work keeping the contest's conclusion unpredictable.

"I think Jimmy and Jey would walk out with the win. Something's gotta happen with Solo here. What? I don't know. But that's the beauty of the show because I'm a fan. And that's the beauty of watching The Bloodline angle because no one knows because nobody has a clue what is gonna happen. I don't know who's putting this whole storyline together or who's advising Triple H, but they have advised him well, and he's made some great choices," said Dutch Mantell. [5:46 - 6:28]

Who do you think will win the Bloodline Civil War match at Money in the Bank 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

