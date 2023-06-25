"Something's gotta happen with Solo" - WWE legend makes big prediction about The Bloodline (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell thinks Jimmy and Jey Uso would walk out of Money in the Bank 2023 with a victory over Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Recently on WWE SmackDown, The Bloodline finally imploded when Jey sided with brother and tag team partner Jimmy Uso and laid down Reigns and Solo. Soon after, a Bloodline Civil War was announced for Money in the Bank 2023, with The Usos taking on The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa. The match's outcome has been hard to predict for fans as both sides look equally strong.

Speaking on the latest Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell believes The Usos could emerge with the win on July 2nd in London. Mantell also suggested that "something" could happen with Solo Sikoa during the match. Furthermore, he applauded Triple H and WWE Creative for the storyline's unpredictability.

"I think Jimmy and Jey would walk out with the win. Something's gotta happen with Solo here. What? I don't know. But that's the beauty of the show because I'm a fan. And that's the beauty of watching The Bloodline angle because no one knows because nobody has a clue what is gonna happen. I don't know who's putting this whole storyline together or who's advising Triple H, but they have advised him well, and he's made some great choices," said Dutch Mantell [5:46 - 6:28]

Konnan thinks Solo Sikoa could dethrone Roman Reigns as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion

Over the last few months, Roman Reigns has been a victim of several betrays. The likes of Sami Zayn and The Usos have left his side to chart their own path. On the recent episode of his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan spoke about Solo Sikoa possibly betraying Reigns and also defeating him for the Universal Title.

"It could be. People would believe it, you know what I'm saying? And a lot of people don't believe they can beat Roman. Maybe Cody [Rhodes], maybe Seth [Rollins], you know, but Solo is a kind of a guy that they've protected. He's only done one job and I think it was to Cody. [Everything that comes out of his mouth means something] Right. And he might be the anti-promo guy. Just a guy that says very few words but he gets the job done and it might get over, you never know," said Konnan.

However, it remains to be seen if Solo Sikoa also gets frustrated with Reigns and aligns with his real-life brothers, The Usos, down the line in WWE.

