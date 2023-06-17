30-year-old WWE SmackDown star could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns, according to Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes Solo Sikoa could be the one to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Sikoa made his main roster debut last September to help Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre and retain his championship. The 30-year-old has since joined The Bloodline. Although Reigns' stable has crumbled over the past few weeks, as The Usos turned on The Tribal Chief, Sikoa is seemingly still loyal to The Head of the Table.

Despite this, many fans believe Sikoa could also betray Reigns and later dethrone him at WrestleMania 40. During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed that potential scenario.

"It could be. People would believe it, you know what I'm saying? And a lot of people don't believe they can beat Roman. Maybe Cody [Rhodes], maybe Seth [Rollins], you know, but Solo is a kind of a guy that they've protected. He's only done one job and I think it was to Cody. [Everything that comes out of his mouth means something] Right. And he might be the anti-promo guy. Just a guy that says very few words but he gets the job done and it might get over, you never know," he said. [From 01:37 to 02:12]

Check out the video below:

WWE Universe claims The Bloodline era is over following SmackDown. Check out the details here.

Disco Inferno compared WWE legend Bret Hart to Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has recently been considered by many fans the greatest superstar in WWE history. Meanwhile, a fan asked Konnan and Disco Inferno if Bret Hart was a better wrestler than The Tribal Chief during a recent episode of Keepin' It 100.

Disco Inferno pointed out that although Bret Hart was allegedly a better worker, Reigns' WWE run is more successful than The Hitman's.

"Okay, Bret Hart is a better worker but Roman Reigns' run right now has been better than Bret Hart's run. Because bro, the year 2023 was, you know, he's made himself unbeatable. Like there isn't anybody out there whose character is strong enough to go over on him. And that's an attestment to how well he's perserved his character and how good he works," he said.

Rikishi sent a cryptic message after Jey Uso finally betrayed Roman Reigns. Check it out here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes