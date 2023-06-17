Rikishi sends a cryptic message after Jey Uso finally betrays Roman Reigns

Rikishi took to social media to send a cryptic message, as Jey Uso finally made his choice and betrayed Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

The closing segment of this week's SmackDown saw Jey side with his brother Jimmy. The Usos also double-superkicked The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer, Solo Sikoa.

Taking to Twitter, Rikishi posted a GIF of Vito Corleone, a fictional character from The Godfather series.

Check out Rikishi's tweet:

The issues between Reigns and The Usos started after Jimmy and Jey dropped the tag team championships to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief wasn't happy with The Bloodline losing the tag team titles and decided to take matters into his own hands. At Night of Champions, Reigns and Sikoa challenged for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. However, they were unable to win the belts, courtesy of Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy superkicked Reigns during the match, leading to Owens and Zayn retaining their titles. In the aftermath of this, Jimmy was booted out of The Bloodline, courtesy of a Samoan Spike.

Rikishi sent a message ahead of Roman Reigns' return to SmackDown

Rikishi also sent a message ahead of Roman Reigns' return to this week's episode of SmackDown.

Amid the ongoing Bloodline storyline, Rikishi took to Twitter and hinted that if he would appear on WWE television and involve with his family, WWE's viewership would go off the charts. He wrote:

"Too much for TV to handle . The views would go off the charts #YouAlreadyKnow."

Reigns' has been advertised for the Money in the Band premium live event in London. With The Usos now officially leaving The Bloodline, it's likely that The Tribal Chief will team up with Solo Sikoa for a match against The Usos.

