Rikishi sends a message ahead of Roman Reigns' return on WWE SmackDown

Rikishi sent a message on Twitter ahead of Roman Reigns' return on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief has been absent from television for a week after missing last week's SmackDown. The week prior, he was presented with the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and kicked Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline.

With so much drama taking shape within The Bloodline, Rikishi took to Twitter and hinted that if he appeared on WWE television at this moment, the viewership would go off the charts.

"Too much for TV to handle . The views would go off the charts #YouAlreadyKnow" wrote Rikishi

Eric Bischoff praised Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's storyline

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff recently praised Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's storyline.

During his recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the former WCW figure stated that he occasionally keeps up with the business side of wrestling and isn't generally interested in the in-ring stuff.

Bischoff believes that The Bloodline's storyline is the best storyline in the last 30-40 years. He said:

"I watch occasionally, I keep up on the business side of the wrestling business. I am not interested in what’s going on in the ring and on television. I was going into WrestleMania [39] because I thought that The Bloodline storyline was one of the best storylines that I have seen in professional wrestling in 30-40 years. It was so well crafted in terms of storytelling and writing, and I loved it. I will be honest I was a little disappointed when Cody Rhodes didn’t get it [the title]."

Roman Reigns will be returning to WWE television this week on SmackDown after Jey Uso refused to pick a side between The Tribal Chief and his own brother, Jimmy.

