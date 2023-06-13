The Bloodline storyline is one of the best in 30-40 years, says WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has hailed The Bloodline drama as one of the best creative bookings in pro wrestling in 30-40 years.

The Roman Reigns-led faction held the biggest titles in the company when they ran roughshod over the roster before the stable imploded. Sami Zayn's bond with The Usos deteriorated after he betrayed Roman Reigns. Zayn reunited with his best friend, Kevin Owens, and dethroned The Usos as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 39.

Reigns put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes at this year's Show of Shows. Despite The American Nightmare's best attempts, The Tribal Chief employed every sneaky tactic under the sun to seal his victory.

Eric Bischoff said that although he prefers to only keep up with the business aspect of pro wrestling, he watched WrestleMania to witness The Bloodline story unfold.

The former WCW executive praised the WWE creative team for The Bloodline angle during his recent interview with Ariel Helwani and said:

"I watch occasionally, I keep up on the business side of the wrestling business. I am not interested in what’s going on in the ring and on television. I was going into WrestleMania [39] because I thought that The Bloodline storyline was one of the best storylines that I have seen in professional wrestling in 30-40 years. It was so well crafted in terms of storytelling and writing, and I loved it. I will be honest I was a little disappointed when Cody Rhodes didn’t get it [the title]," said Bischoff. [0:49 - 1:29]

While Eric Bischoff had his doubts about Rhodes losing at WrestleMania, he has since changed his opinion.

Jey Uso is set to make a huge decision on WWE SmackDown this week

Jimmy Uso stunned the world when he hit Roman Reigns with multiple superkicks at Night of Champions 2023. The Tribal Chief later punished Jimmy and hoped "Jey will fall in line and come back home."

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Paul Heyman arranged for Jey Uso to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship. However, The Right Hand Man couldn't dethrone the champion as Jimmy accidentally hit his brother while he was trying to help.

Paul Heyman is now trying to manipulate Jey Uso into choosing Roman Reigns over Jimmy Uso, even stating that The Right Hand Man is the "next Tribal Chief." WWE has planned a massive segment involving Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline, and Jey Uso is expected to make his final decision in the ongoing conflict.

