5-time WWE Champion was a better worker than Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, claims Disco Inferno

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes Bret Hart was a better worker than Roman Reigns despite The Tribal Chief having a better WWE run.

Reigns signed with the Stamford-based company in 2010. He spent about two years in developmental before making his main roster debut as part of The Shield in 2012. He has since replaced John Cena as the face of WWE. The 38-year-old has now held the Universal Championship for over 1000 days.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno addressed whether Hall of Famer Bret Hart was a better wrestler than Roman Reigns. The wrestling veteran pointed out that although the Canadian legend was a better worker, The Tribal Chief's run has been more successful.

"Okay, Bret Hart is a better worker but Roman Reigns' run right now has been better than Bret Hart's run. Because bro, the year 2023 was, you know, he's made himself unbeatable. Like there isn't anybody out there whose character is strong enough to go over on him. And that's an attestment to how well he's perserved his character and how good he works," he said. [From 00:20 to 00:46]

The Bloodline seemingly crumbled on WWE SmackDown

A few hours ago, The Bloodline's downfall continued on SmackDown. After Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble and Jimmy Uso superkicked The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions, Jey Uso left the group on the latest episode of the Blue Brand.

The former Right Hand Man was seemingly confronting his twin brother in the ring when he surprisingly announced that he was also out of The Bloodline before superkicking Reigns. He and Jimmy took out their brother, Solo Sikoa, before delivering another double superkick to their former leader.

