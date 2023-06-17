The Bloodline's foundation has officially crumbled in WWE after Jey Uso super-kicked Roman Reigns on SmackDown last night.

The closing segment to last night's episode of SmackDown delivered on all fronts and is set to go down as one of the most memorable endings to a weekly WWE show. The Right-hand man to The Tribal Chief, Jey Uso, finally chose to side with his brother and go against Solo Sikoa & Roman Reigns as he valiantly superkicked both of them to cement his decision.

Fans had been anticipating Main Event Jey to eventually turn on The Head of the Table after months of manipulation and abuse hurled his way. Even though it's unclear how heavy the consequences will bear upon the two brothers, for now, one thing is for sure The Bloodline has been broken in half.

The WWE Universe took to social media to look back on the storyline with fond memories as they declared that The Bloodline era is officially done following The Usos stomping on hopes of reconciliation on SmackDown.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



RIP to The Bloodline as we know it It’s been a ride filled with moments of ups and downs to say the least.RIP to The Bloodline as we know it It’s been a ride filled with moments of ups and downs to say the least. RIP to The Bloodline as we know it 🙏 https://t.co/ALTJIXb6Yc

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse I still can't believe The Bloodline is officially over.



The end of an era. I still can't believe The Bloodline is officially over.The end of an era. https://t.co/4M1mb4HKdq

𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐧 @lokibucky3 @WrestleOps So many great memories. Best storyline in wrestling history @WrestleOps So many great memories. Best storyline in wrestling history https://t.co/rqf2CZFB1F

Chris @Penguins_71 @WrestleOps This will go down in history as the greatest story ever told and I’m so glad I was alive to see it from start to end. @WrestleOps This will go down in history as the greatest story ever told and I’m so glad I was alive to see it from start to end.

Villain @ThamuzV @WrestleOps bittersweet moment, gonna miss it but this is all just fantastic @WrestleOps bittersweet moment, gonna miss it but this is all just fantastic

We're sure that Roman Reigns won't let his cousins' actions slide and will seek revenge on his former stablemates soon enough. We'll have to wait and see what move will The Tribal Chief play along with the help of his Enforcer and Wiseman next week.

36-year-old star calls Jey Uso betraying Roman Reigns on SmackDown "best closing segment in WWE history"

This year has been a host to many memorable closing segments, with The Bloodline being at the center of attention of almost every one of them. Last night's episode of SmackDown treated us to yet another attention-grabbing twist in their story, with a 36-year-old NXT star calling it one of the best closing segments in WWE history.

The Bloodline was hit with a final blow as Jey Uso took his brothers' side and swerved everyone with a surprise superkick to Roman Reigns. The big decision did not disappoint as he joined sides with Jimmy Uso to hit the nail in the coffin as The Usos' delivered their signature double superkick to The Head of the Table and Solo Sikoa.

The crowd popped in cheers and shock as the superkick caught everyone off guard after Jey Uso's amazing performance in making everyone believe he would go back to The Bloodline. The segment even managed to reach the heart of Dijak as he declared it to be the best closing segment of all time.

"Honestly that might have been the best closing TV segment in [WWE] history."

DIJAK @DijakWWE Honestly that might have been the best closing TV segment in @WWE history. #SmackDown Honestly that might have been the best closing TV segment in @WWE history. #SmackDown

Do you think Jey Uso made the right call by betraying Roman Reigns on SmackDown? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes