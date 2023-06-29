Conflicting reports regarding Randy Orton's Money in the Bank status

You might want to temper expectations if you were excited about a possible return of Randy Orton this weekend at Money in the Bank.

It was reported earlier this week that we might see The Viper this weekend at Money in the Bank, but another wrestling outlet is now disputing this report.

Ringside News owner Steve Carrier took to social media to dispute these reports and stated that they'd been told that WWE knows Orton's current timetable and Money in the Bank isn't it.

"#WWE is making a lot of plans for Money in the Bank, but don't expect to see Randy Orton. We were told, "everyone internally knows his timetable, and this is not it," Steve Carrier of Ringside News said in a tweet.

Steve Carrier @steve_carrier



We were told, "everyone internally knows his timetable, and this is not it." #WWE is making a lot of plans for Money in the Bank, but don't expect to see Randy Orton.We were told, "everyone internally knows his timetable, and this is not it." #WWE is making a lot of plans for Money in the Bank, but don't expect to see Randy Orton. We were told, "everyone internally knows his timetable, and this is not it." https://t.co/pVnKsp83Wh

Will we see Randy Orton at Money in the Bank?

While Ringside News is disputing this report, they've gotten plenty of things wrong in the past, so we can't rule out the possibility of seeing The Viper this weekend.

The report regarding a potential Randy Orton return at Money in the Bank came from WRKD Wrestling, who has gotten several stories correct over the past few months.

WRKD Wrestling has been told that Orton is nearing a return and could take place as early as Money in the Bank.

"Randy Orton is expected to be nearing a return, possibly even as soon as this weekend's Money In The Bank. Orton has been out of action since May of 2022 with a serious back injury," WRKD Wrestling said in a tweet.

At the end of the day, you can't be surprised to see conflicting reports about Orton currently out there ahead of Money in the Bank. When it comes down to 50/50 odds, it makes sense that another outlet will try to dispute the other. Because when push comes to shove, one of them will have to be correct.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling Randy Orton is expected to be nearing a return, possibly even as soon as this weekend’s Money In The Bank.



Orton has been out of action since May of 2022 with a serious back injury. Randy Orton is expected to be nearing a return, possibly even as soon as this weekend’s Money In The Bank. Orton has been out of action since May of 2022 with a serious back injury. https://t.co/PTtjXfVya0

What do you make of these conflicting reports regarding the return of The Viper? Would you like to see The Viper back at Money in the Bank this weekend? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes