Updated Money in the Bank 2023 match card & predictions after WWE RAW: Another title match added (June 26)

WWE updated the Money in the Bank 2023 match card with another blockbuster announcement. It was revealed during the June 26, 2023, episode of RAW that Matt Riddle will collide with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship this Saturday.

The Original Bro challenged the Ring General to put his title on the line during a backstage interview segment with Byron Saxton before RAW this week. Riddle said he thinks he should take away the Intercontinental Championship from the Austrian at Money in the Bank 2023.

The outcome of the highly-anticipated match-up is expected to be in Gunther’s favor amid reports that WWE wants him to surpass Honky Tonk Man’s reign for the Intercontinental Championship. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if he wins this Saturday in London.

In addition to the Intercontinental title match, the Money in the Bank 2023 match card features six matches. Seth Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Finn Balor in one of the three title matches announced for the show.

The Visionary is likely to emerge out of the ring with the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist. The outcome of the match could lead to a champion vs. champion clash with NXT’s very own Carmelo Hayes at a future WWE event.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will also put their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on the line against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at Money in the Bank. The champions are expected to retain their titles. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if WWE pulls off a huge surprise during or after the match.

Cody Rhodes will be in action as well. The American Nightmare will take on Dominik Mysterio. Dom Dom has managed to get the upper hand on Rhodes, thanks to Rhea Ripley, but that might not work this Saturday if this star decides to show up.

Next up are the marquee Men and Women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches. The men’s bout will be contested between Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul. Though Knight is the odds-on favorite to grab the briefcase, he could get blindsided by the Maverick in pure heel fashion.

The Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match is expected to be won by IYO SKY of Damage CTRL. WWE apparently teased the outcome of the match during the huge women’s summit segment on the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW this week.

That brings us to the final and perhaps the most-anticipated contest in the Money in the Bank 2023 match card. It will be Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on one side and The Usos on the other. The twins are expected to win this huge match-up and finally free themselves from the shadow of The Tribal Chief.

Below is the updated WWE Money in the Bank 2023 match card as of Monday, June 26.

Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul – Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Zelina Vega vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Trish Stratus – Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio (with Rhea Ripley) – Singles match

Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor – Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa) (with Paul Heyman) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) – “The Bloodline Civil War” tag team match

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez – Tag team match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

GUNTHER (c) vs. Matt Riddle – Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

WWE could make additions to Money in the Bank 2023 match card on SmackDown

WWE Superstars will be in London this Friday for the go-home episode of SmackDown for Money in the Bank. The promotion could have huge announcements in store for the Premium Live Event match card this Friday.

The company has already announced a couple of matches for SmackDown this week. Asuka will defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair in a highly-anticipated match.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will also be in action as they defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Pretty Deadly in Yes Boys home town of London. It remains to be seen who will emerge as the winner just one night before Money in the Bank 2023.

What are your predictions for Money in the Bank 2023? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes