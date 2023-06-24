4 things Liv Morgan can do following her surprise WWE return - Surprising heel turn, joining dominant faction

WWE SmackDown featured a big-time return. Fans were confused to see Raquel Rodriguez ringside for a Unification Match featuring Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. The Unholy Union. Thankfully, answers arrived in a hurry.

Shayna and Ronda mocked Raquel after the two won the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles, thus unifying the belts, and questioned why she was even on SmackDown. Rodriguez made it clear that her intentions were to win back the gold that she never truly lost.

This led to Liv Morgan appearing, much to the shock of the audience. Liv and Raquel had been the reigning champions until an injury to Morgan forced the two talented performers to vacate the gold. Now that The Miracle Kid is back in action, the unlikely tandem are back in action.

What will Liv do following her unexpected return to World Wrestling Entertainment? This article will look at four of the most interesting and most likely scenarios. Could she join a major faction? Will she challenge for gold?

Below are four things Liv Morgan can do following her surprise WWE return.

#4. Liv and Raquel Rodriguez could challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

LIV MORGAN IS BACK!!! @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @RaquelWWE want a rematch for the titles they never lost!

The most obvious direction for Liv Morgan upon returning to WWE programming was already teased on Friday Night SmackDown. The Miracle Kid could reunite with Raquel Rodriguez and chase championship gold.

As noted, Raquel and Liv never actually lost the tag team titles. They were forced to relinquish the belts, which allowed for the two mixed martial artists to win the coveted titles in a Fatal Four-Way Match. The two have been mowing down the competition ever since.

Raquel and Liv could challenge the champions as soon as Money in the Bank. If not then, the high profile bout could take place at SummerSlam. Given Morgan's feud with the two last summer and fall, it would make sense for them to strike again during the same period of the year. Could Morgan and Rodriguez capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles?

#3. She could challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley

While Liv Morgan returned on Friday Night SmackDown, that isn't her designated brand. The Miracle Kid was actually drafted to WWE RAW. Due to the Women's Tag Team Titles being tri-branded, the champions and challengers can appear anywhere provided they're there for that specific division.

Liv's home brand is currently being dominated by Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day is the Women's World Champion. She defeated Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania and WWE changed the belt just a few weeks ago.

Rhea has already been a dominant champion, but many believe that her reign needs some important rivalries and matches sooner rather than later. Given both women's imense talent and their history together, Morgan challenging Ripley for gold could make for some exciting television. Could Liv be the one to dethrone The Ripper?

#2. Liv Morgan could feud with Raquel Rodriguez instead of reuniting

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

Prior to Liv getting injured, she and Raquel Rodriguez were the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, but things weren't always so friendly. In fact, the two had issues initially, as both wanted to be the dominant star of SmackDown.

Thanks to a combination of mutual respect and a shared disdain for Damage CTRL, the two put aisde their differences. Still, Raquel has been showing signs of frustration in WWE as of late. She failed to earn a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and was clearly frustrated with Becky Lynch.

There's a chance that Rodriguez is turning heel sooner rather than later, which could mean that she'll be turning on her tag team partner. Instead of Liv and Raquel becoming a full-time tag team, they could be friends-turned-foes and feud for the foreseeable future.

#1. She could shockingly join The Judgment Day

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Rhea Ripley says The Judgment Day would elevate Liv Morgan Rhea Ripley says The Judgment Day would elevate Liv Morgan 👀 https://t.co/cQhVBKnBD7

Judgment Day is one of the most dominant factions in WWE. The stable is comprised of Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor. Collectively, the four stars run Monday Night RAW.

Liv is very familiar with the group. Rhea turned on Morgan when they were a tag team and went on to join the stable. The Miracle Kid then fought them with AJ Styles and Finn Balor by her side, at least until The Prince joined the stable. Needless to say, she and Rhea are very familiar with each other.

Rhea Ripley has noted before that Liv would be a good member of the popular WWE stable. She's also spoken about a second female member joining the ranks. If anybody were to, Liv Morgan may be perfect. She has a wild side, a dark side, and she's extremely talented. Could Liv join the stable and help dominate the red brand?

