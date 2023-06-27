Who is Carmelo Hayes? Meet WWE's newest top star

Carmelo Hayes appeared on the go-home episode of WWE RAW ahead of Money in the Bank. The 28-year-old star was seen sitting in the crowd during Seth Rollins' promo segment. He even helped The Visionary against Finn Balor during the show. With that said, let's talk about WWE's newest sensation.

Carmelo Hayes is the reigning NXT Champion. He is also the winner of the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament. He cashed in his contract on Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott (aka Swerve Strickland) to win the NXT North American Championship on the October 12, 2021, episode of NXT.

He was part of the WarGames match between Team 2.0 and Team Black and Gold. Hayes joined Tony D'Angelo, Bron Breakker, and Grayson Waller as they defeated Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa, and LA Knight at the December 5, 2021, premium live event.

He famously defeated Roderick Strong to unify the NXT Cruiserweight and North American Championships at New Year's Evil on January 4, 2022. The win made him the final Cruiserweight Champion as the title was subsequently retired.

Carmelo Hayes successfully defended the title against the likes of Tony D, Giovanni Vinci, and Ricochet. He won the NXT Title against Bron Breakker at Stand and Deliver 2023.

Carmelo Hayes saved Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

The NXT Champion first crossed paths with the World Heavyweight Champion last week at NXT Gold Rush. Hayes and Trick Williams were also seen during the post-main event brawl between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor when they helped the champion fend off his Money in the Bank opponent.

Carmelo Hayes once again came to Rollins' aid on the go-home episode of RAW ahead of Money in the Bank. The NXT Champion prevented Balor from attacking The Visionary with a steel chair, allowing the World Heavyweight Champion to chase away his rival.

It was announced after the segment that Hayes will make his RAW in-ring debut against Finn Balor tonight. It remains to be seen who will emerge as the winner of the match.

