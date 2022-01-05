NXT New Year's Evil Results: New Champions crowned; Riddle brings out the RKO

NXT New Year's Evil kicked off with a recap of last year's biggest feuds. We saw Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams walk out to the ring followed by Diamond Mine and Roderick Strong, for the Championship unification match.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Roderick Strong - Champion vs. Champion match on NXT New Year's Evil

The match started off slow with Melo going for a submission move early on but Roddy managed to counter it before taking the North American Champ down to the mat.

Roderick transitioned to a Boston Crab hold before getting a near fall on Melo off an Olympic Slam. On the apron, Carmelo hit a big DDT before heading back to the ring. Melo got a kick to the face but Roderick took him to the top rope for an X-Plex.

Melo nearly got the pin off the risky move from Roddy but the Cruiserweight champ kicked out. Melo got a top rope leg drop before picking up the win at New Year's Evil!

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Roderick Strong

Grade: B+

Ciampa and AJ Styles were catching up backstage as NXT New Year's Evil continued.

AJ Styles was out next on NXT New Year's Evil and got on the mic and thanked the fans for supporting him for so long. He said that he had some regrets and one of them was the fact that he never joined NXT before going to the main roster.

Styles said that he admired the passion that the NXT fans had for the brand and that he wasn't going to let guys like Grayson Waller take that away.

Waller walked out and mocked AJ for losing last night on RAW and took credit for the loss, saying that AJ was too busy worrying about Waller to win last night.

AJ challenged Waller to a match right then and there but Grayson said that he was going to do this on his time. Waller wanted it to be the main event next week and AJ agreed, vowing to embarrass the newcomer.

