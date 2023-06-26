Create
  WWE RAW Live Results (June 26, 2023):
Live

WWE RAW Live Results (June 26, 2023):

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJun 27, 2023 06:55 IST

Find out what happened on WWE RAW right here.

06:55 (IST)27 JUN 2023

06:51 (IST)27 JUN 2023

06:51 (IST)27 JUN 2023

06:50 (IST)27 JUN 2023

Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz:

As Tommaso Ciampa makes his entrance, The Miz appears out of nowhere and launches an attack on him. He flings him onto the barricade as security runs out to break up the brawl. 

06:47 (IST)27 JUN 2023

06:41 (IST)27 JUN 2023

06:40 (IST)27 JUN 2023

06:40 (IST)27 JUN 2023

06:40 (IST)27 JUN 2023

As The Visionary calls out his MITB opponent, Balor enters the ring with a chair, and the two brawl. As their fight spews outside the ring, Hayes, seated ringside, seemingly attacks Balor in Rollins' favor. 

06:37 (IST)27 JUN 2023

06:36 (IST)27 JUN 2023

06:35 (IST)27 JUN 2023

06:34 (IST)27 JUN 2023

Seth Rollins addresses fans by acknowledging Carmelo Hayes' presence on RAW, thanking him for his aide in his match against Bron Breakker last week. The World Heavyweight Champion proceeds to talk about Finn Balor and which 'version' of his opponent he will face at MITB. 

06:30 (IST)27 JUN 2023

06:25 (IST)27 JUN 2023

06:24 (IST)27 JUN 2023

06:22 (IST)27 JUN 2023

06:21 (IST)27 JUN 2023

Ronda Rousey uses the ankle lock on her opponent, but she counters again. Rodriguez gets up to her feet and flings Rousey across the ring.

As Shayna Baszler tries to intervene, Liv Morgan takes her out ringside. Ronda Rousey uses the distraction to pin Raquel Rodrguez for the win.

Ronda Rousey def. Raquel Rodrguez

06:20 (IST)27 JUN 2023

Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Ronda Rousey is focused on Raquel Rodriguez's arm as soon as the bell rings. She sets her up for the guillotine, but her opponent counters it into a suplex. Rousey attempts an arm bar move off the rope, which Raquel is able to break. 

06:13 (IST)27 JUN 2023

06:12 (IST)27 JUN 2023

06:08 (IST)27 JUN 2023

06:06 (IST)27 JUN 2023

Matt Riddle is interviewed backstage about his challenge to Gunther. He is interrupted by Ludwig Kaiser who calls out his brazenness for challenging The Ring General. The Imperium member attacks Riddle before the IC Champion accepts the challenge. 

06:00 (IST)27 JUN 2023

Ricochet heads up to the top rope but is prevented by his opponent. He manages to fight him off before successfully hitting Nakamura with the shooting star press before pinning him for the win.

Ricochet def. Shinsuke Nakamura. 

05:58 (IST)27 JUN 2023

Back from the commercial and Ricochet has the upper hand. He tries to pin Nakamura, but he kicks out. The 43-year out hits Ricochet with the exploder and sets him up for the kick, but Ricochet counters it and kicks him almost knocking him out. 

05:52 (IST)27 JUN 2023

Bronson Reed attempts to roll into the ring to intimidate the two stars, but the referee bans him from the ringside. 

05:52 (IST)27 JUN 2023

Shinsuke Nakamura puts Ricochet in a headlock while the latter grabs the ropes. The King of Strong Styles uses the ropes to his advantage and puts Ricochet in chokehold before the referee calls for a halt. The two stars brawl outside the ring as Reed cheers them on. Ricochet attempts to kick Nakamura who catches it mid way and slides it to Reed who receives a kick by the former IC champion.

05:50 (IST)27 JUN 2023

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

The two MITB ladder match contenders battle it out with each other on RAW with Bronson Reed seated ringside. Nakamura gains the upper hand and blocks Ricochet's kicks. The former Intercontinental champion puts the hurricanrana on The King of Strong Style, who counters the move. 

05:40 (IST)27 JUN 2023

Rhodes calls out Dominik Mysterio and asks if he is "half the man his father is" ahead of their clash at Money in the Bank. 

05:40 (IST)27 JUN 2023

Cody Rhodes quotes 'The Cat in the Hat,' citing that The Judgment Day members are children and Dominik Mysterio is a scared little boy. Ripley joins Mysterio as they make their way outside the arena. 

The American Nightmare challenges Mysterio to a match then and there. The 26-year-old walks up to the ring but backs away in an attempt to intimidate Rhodes.  

05:37 (IST)27 JUN 2023

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio kick off Monday Night RAW by sending a bold message to Cody Rhodes. The duo is interrupted by The American Nightmare as the crowd does not let them speak. 
