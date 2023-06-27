WWE officially confirms Gunther's challenger for Money in the Bank

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE confirmed that Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Matt Riddle at Money in the Bank.

The Original Bro has been involved in an angle with Imperium for quite some time now. He's even been in backstage fights with the heelish group. Last week on the red brand, Riddle collided with Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match, which he won.

After the bout, he was attacked by The Ring General, who tried to break his leg. Before this week's RAW went on the air, Matt Riddle challenged Gunther to a match at Money in the Bank for the Intercontinental Title.

The champion accepted the challenge during the show after he laid out Matt Riddle backstage. Later on in the show, Imperium announced that the match was made official. This will be the first time that they will collide in a singles title match at a premium live event.

Gunther is on his way to becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, and it'll be interesting to see whether Matt Riddle will be the one to end his lengthy reign.

Do you think Riddle will become the new IC Champion? Sound off in the comments section below!

