Gunther defeats Sami Zayn in controversial ending after interruption from recently injured superstar

Gunther defeated Sami Zayn in a controversial finish after a recently injured superstar interrupted the match.

A couple of weeks ago, Giovanni Vinci was injured in a backstage altercation with Matt Riddle. This resulted in Imperium viciously attacking him last week on RAW. with Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser injuring his ankle.

As a result, Riddle challenged Gunther to put his Intercontinental Championship on the line at Money in the Bank earlier tonight. When The Original Bro was being interviewed, Kaiser and Gunther again attacked him.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who have had their problems with Imperium in the past, confronted them. After an argument, Zayn challenged Gunther to a match on RAW.

The match was going well, but during the closing moments, Kaiser tried to interfere. Kevin Owens stopped him, but the Intercontinental Champion took him out.

When it looked like Zayn would win the match, Kaiser caused a distraction while the recently injured Giovanni Vinci hit him with his crutch, allowing Gunther to hit the powerbomb for the win.

Following the match, Owens targeted Imperium, but the numbers game got the better of him. Riddle then came and took out Vinci. He attacked Kaiser and Gunther using Vinci's crutch. This will help set up Riddle's match at MITB.

