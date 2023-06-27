WWE may have confirmed that 36-year-old top star isn't winning the Money in the Bank ladder match 

There are clear favorites to win the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this Saturday, but you may be disappointed to find out who isn't winning the briefcase. It isn't confirmed, of course, but given how things go in WWE, this might be the case. We'll explain further.

The segment we're referring to is the Women's Summit segment that saw the female contestants of the Money in the Bank ladder match get together in a promo ahead of the career-changing match-up.

Becky Lynch stood tall in the segment after the brawl and unhooked the briefcase - which almost confirms that she isn't winning. It's often said that whoever stands tall before the Premium Live Event isn't winning. While that isn't always true, it applies to most cases.

IYO SKY of Damage CTRL is the current favorite to win the MITB ladder match, while LA Knight is a frontrunner for the Men's ladder match.

This doesn't mean that both of them are going to win, but in terms of the positioning of the women, IYO SKY looks to be a big favorite. Bayley is the only contestant in the match who has won the MITB briefcase before - and she let everybody know.

One thing we know for sure - the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match could be the best one we've seen since the first one in 2017. The line-up is stacked and filled with incredible competitors.

