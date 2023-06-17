16-year veteran to win WWE Money in the Bank and turn face on the same night? 

The Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will see six competitors- Iyo Sky, Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley, and one TBD- lock horns with each other for the coveted briefcase. While it could be anybody's game, Iyo Sky is currently the favorite to win the ladder match.

A recent report has suggested that the Genius of the Sky could win the Money in the Bank briefcase on July 1. If that is indeed the case, then a major betrayal could be on the cards as the odds of Bayley attacking the former Women's Tag Team Champion following her win seem highly likely.

As you may know, the Stamford-based company has been teasing the split of Damage CTRL for quite some time now. While nothing has come of it yet, that could change at Money in the Bank. The company could have Iyo prevail over five other Women to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, only for Bayley to turn on her.

Bayley's potential betrayal would turn fans sympathetic towards the Genius of the Sky, establishing her as a babyface. Moreover, this would lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential feud between The Role Model and the 16-year veteran.

WWE could award Iyo Sky with a win in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match for her recent work

Iyo Sky's recent run on the main roster has been remarkable. The 16-year veteran has gotten over among fans thanks to her charismatic personality and some power-packed performances. Despite being a heel, the Genius of the Sky gets immense love from WWE fans.

Her outing against Bianca Belair at Backlash 2023 earned her huge praise from fans and critics alike. The former Women's Tag Team Champion going toe-to-toe against The EST of WWE at the event was a testament to the fact that she could hang with anyone inside the ring.

Given her recent work plus how over she is among fans, it wouldn't be a bad idea if WWE awards her with a win in the marquee ladder match.

Sky winning the briefcase would skyrocket her career to new heights. Moreover, it would help her finally break through as a singles star on the main roster.

Who should win the Women's MITB Ladder Match? Do you think Iyo Sky deserves to win the briefcase? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

