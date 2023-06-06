Could female star return to WWE and challenge Rhea Ripley 502 days after her last match?

Rhea Ripley dared Cody Rhodes to hit her on the latest edition of WWE RAW. Mami stopped the American Nightmare in his tracks as he was about to get his revenge on Dominik Mysterio for the cheap shot on a special edition of Miz TV.

Brandi Rhodes reacted to the interaction between her husband and Rhea Ripley. The former Eden seemingly threatened to hit the SmackDown Women’s Champion. Brandi could show up on RAW next week to challenge Rhea Ripley to a match, possibly at Money in the Bank.

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes Papa wont hit Mami... but Mommy will. Papa wont hit Mami... but Mommy will.

The two women could battle for Rhea Ripley’s SmackDown Women’s Championship at the event. Triple H could even book Brandi Rhodes to wrestle Mami and Dominik in a mixed tag team match alongside Cody Rhodes.

It’s been nearly 500 days since Brandi last wrestled a match. She previously competed on the January 26, 2022, episode of AEW Dark: Elevation against KiLynn King. The bout lasted four minutes and saw Brandi pick up the win.

The 39-year-old exited Tony Khan’s promotion alongside her husband Cody in February 2022. In AEW, Brandi served as its Chief Brand Officer in addition to portraying an on-screen role as a manager and in-ring competitor.

She appeared during Cody Rhodes’ road to recovery vignettes that aired in the buildup to WWE Royal Rumble 2023. It remains to be seen if her tweet was just a natural reaction or could lead to something bigger.

Rhea Ripley details scrapped WrestleMania 39 plans

Rhea Ripley was supposed to hit the ring with a live performance from Motionless in White, the band that sang her theme song, at WrestleMania 39. However, as Mami revealed during an interview with Battleground Podcast, the band had prior commitments that forced WWE to scrap those plans.

"I have Chris Motionless singing my song right now,” Rhea said. So, I would absolutely love the Motionless in White to perform me out to the ring. We were trying to do it for WrestleMania 39 but unfortunately, they had a tour in Germany, I believe, which was already rescheduled from the COVID era. So, they had to do that. They couldn't pull out again."

The SmackDown Women’s Champion is still hopeful for a live rendition of her theme song to take place at SummerSlam or some other future WWE Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen if Mami’s wish will come true.

