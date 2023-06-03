Rhea Ripley reveals scrapped plans for her at WWE WrestleMania 39

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently revealed that WWE had to scrap plans for her entrance at WrestleMania 39.

Earlier this year, The Eradicator outlasted 29 other superstars to win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. In April, she challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Despite The Queen's impressive performance, The Judgment Day member won the bout to become the new champion.

In a recent interview with Battleground Podcast, Ripley disclosed that she and the company initially planned to have Motionless in White perform her entrance music at The Show of Shows. However, they had to cancel these plans because the band was on tour.

"I have Chris Motionless singing my song right now. So, I would absolutely love the Motionless in White to perform me out to the ring. We were trying to do it for WrestleMania 39 but unfortunately, they had a tour in Germany, I believe, which was already rescheduled from the COVID era. So, they had to do that. They couldn't pull out again."

Ripley still hopes that Motionless in White will perform her entrance theme at SummerSlam or some other PLE:

"But I'm hoping that maybe SummerSlam or some sort of PLE, they'll be there to perform me out to the ring because I would love to be on the stage with my musically talented twin Chris Motionless and the rest of Motionless in White," she said. [From 14:10 to 14:51]

Check out the entire video down below:

Is Rhea Ripley the leader of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW?

The Judgment Day currently has four members, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. Due to her popularity, some fans now believe The Eradicator is the group's leader.

In her interview with Battleground Podcast, Ripley addressed the subject, clarifying that she is not the leader of The Judgment Day.

"We don't have a leader but, you know, I do get quite bossy sometimes. Mami gets what she wants so..." Ripley replied.

