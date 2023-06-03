"You know how many people wanna get pinned like that?" - Rhea Ripley on her birthday present to 41-year-old WWE star 

SmackDown Women's Champion recently addressed her victory over Natalya at WWE Night of Champions.

In April, The Eradicator defeated Charlotte Flair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. After retaining her title against Zelina Vega at Backlash, The Judgment Day member went head-to-head against Natalya in a SmackDown Women's Title match at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Ripley squashed Natalya on The Queen of Harts' birthday in only a few seconds.

In a recent interview with Battleground Podcast, Ripley stated that she had given Natalya a birthday present at Night of Champions.

"I mean, I gave her a birthday present. You know how many people wanna get pinned like that? Happy birthday!" Ripley said. [7:24 - 7:30]

What did Natalya say about her defeat at WWE Night of Champions?

On the Monday Night RAW episode after Night of Champions, Rhea Ripley talked about her win over Natalya in a backstage interview. She bragged about squashing the former SmackDown Women's Champion, stating that Natalya lost because she was distracted.

The 41-year-old later took to Twitter to address Ripley's comments, stating that she had no reply for The Eradicator's dominance.

"Just saw Rhea's interview on RAW last night, saying I was distracted. The truth is, I thought I was ready for anything out there, and I just had no reply to her dominance. This is on me," Natalya said.

Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette criticized Ripley's match against Natalya. On his The Experience podcast, he stated that the bout should have lasted "four to five exciting minutes culminating with a dominant victory."

