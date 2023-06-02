Rhea Ripley sends bold threat to Seth Rollins following WWE RAW incident

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently sent a strong warning to the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

Last Monday, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest went head-to-head against AJ Styles and Rollins in the main event of Monday Night RAW. During the bout, Rollins left the ring and put his arm around Ripley's shoulder, reenacting Shawn Michaels and Melina's famous spot from nearly 20 years ago. Ripley initially thought it was Dominik who had his hand on her shoulder before realizing it was Rollins. She screamed and pushed him away.

In a recent interview with FOX 61, The Eradicator commented on her incident with Rollins on RAW. She stated that the new World Heavyweight Champion is "gonna get what's coming to him."

"I thought it was dumb. I, yeah, I'm upset with Rollins because I thought it was Dominik and I was living in the moment with my Dom Dom, celebrating and cheering on my fellow Judgment Day members and then I heard this little cackle in the side of my ear and I was like, 'that's not Dom's laugh.' And he freaked me out. I didn't even know how to respond to it. I was just like, 'get in the ring,' like, 'get away from me.' So, he's gonna get what's coming to him. And he not only surprised me but he surprised Dominik as well, so I know that he's gonna wanna do something about it," she said. [0:35 - 1:10]

Seth Rollins wants to be a fighting WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Last Saturday, Seth Rollins squared off against AJ Styles in the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Despite The Phenomenal One's impressive performance, The Visionary won the bout to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

In an interview with The Bump, Rollins disclosed that he wants to be a fighting champion.

"I want the competition. I want anybody from any brand. I don't care if it's SmackDown, Raw, NXT. I don't care if it’s from anywhere across the globe. I want people to come through that curtain. I want them to challenge me, whether it's a shot at the title, whether it's the title itself, whether it's a tag match, six-man, cage match, doesn't matter to me. I want the fight, I want the excitement, I want to elevate myself and this title along with me," he explained. [H/T EWrestling News]

