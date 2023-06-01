We asked an AI who will defeat Seth Rollins to become the next World Heavyweight Champion; its answer might upset fans

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is secure in his place as the newly crowned titleholder after defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions. Now though, it's time for him to get ready for a new challenger.

We asked Google Bard AI who could be the one to dethrone the new champion and become the next titleholder. While it named a total of five possibilities, one of them saw a predicted title unification.

The names predicted by the AI for the one to defeat Seth Rollins are the following:

The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns Brock Lesnar Bobby Lashley WWE Hall of Famer Edge Kevin Owens

Of the names suggested, two of the picks are current champions, with Kevin Owens holding the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships along with Sami Zayn. Roman Reigns was also suggested, although the new title was created with the specific intention of having a championship that he was not holding on to.

If Reigns was to win the title, he would then try and unite all three titles. The star has already hinted at his interest, looking at the championship when he was leaving a WWE show. But, for the time being, fans will be hoping he does not win it.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Seth Rollins coming through the crowd like The Shield to a big pop was so cool.



He's going to make the World Heavyweight title feel prestigious. Seth Rollins coming through the crowd like The Shield to a big pop was so cool.He's going to make the World Heavyweight title feel prestigious. https://t.co/RvDkip2XtQ

Bobby Lashley, Edge, and Brock Lesnar could all conceivably defeat Seth Rollins to become the next World Heavyweight Champion

While Rollins is the current world champion on RAW, any of the names mentioned above could be the one to defeat him.

The one thing that might be an issue is that Lashley, Edge, and Roman Reigns are all SmackDown stars. However, the company has shown the brand split exists only so long as they want it to.

If they wanted any of them to win the title, they would just make the jump to RAW to challenge for it.

Kevin Owens might have his hands full defending his tag team title, but Lashley, Edge, and Lesnar are more than capable of going after another title to add to their resume.

Edge has already spoken about how desperately he wants to win the title before he retires. With that in mind, it remains to be seen how it works out.

Do you agree with the AI's picks for Seth Rollins? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes