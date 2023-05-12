"It's going to end soon," "Breaks my heart" - WWE Universe reacts to Edge's recent comments ahead of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament

Edge has been one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time. He surprised fans when he came out of retirement for a final run with the company. Ahead of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, The Rated-R Superstar sent a message to AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio, which shocked the wrestling world across the globe.

In 2020, Edge stepped out of retirement and entered the Royal Rumble match. This led to a final run that is currently going on, and The Rated-R Superstar faced several new challengers and old foes from the past. Last month, he beat Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39 and went on a hiatus.

The Rated-R Superstar recently spoke about his upcoming match on WWE SmackDown. He revealed that he would like to retire from wrestling by first winning the World Heavyweight Championship, which he never lost. This made fans emotional, and they are now rooting for the 11-time World Champion to win at Night of Champions 2023.

Check out some of the reactions below:

BigArt @Artie4488 @EdgeRatedR Edge deserves the title for one last run. He didn’t even lose it last time had to give it up cause of injury. With new WWE that’s not a issue anymore with all the part timers recently @EdgeRatedR Edge deserves the title for one last run. He didn’t even lose it last time had to give it up cause of injury. With new WWE that’s not a issue anymore with all the part timers recently

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 twitter.com/316reigns/stat… pau @316REIGNS hearing him say it this time around hits so much harder. I’m actually crying hearing him say it this time around hits so much harder. I’m actually crying https://t.co/qNFZpwNovk We’ve had Edge back for 3 years and I’m not ready to let go yet We’ve had Edge back for 3 years and I’m not ready to let go yet 😭 twitter.com/316reigns/stat…

PuntKick POV @PuntKickPOV And yeah you neva lost that title. @EdgeRatedR Man.. breaks my heart to watch him get old. He gave me way too many of those memories as a child when he was with Lita, and how he ruined the lives of Taker, Cena, Kofi, Orton, Mr. Kennedy, Jeff, Vickie, nobody was safe. We love you Adam!And yeah you neva lost that title. @EdgeRatedR Man.. breaks my heart to watch him get old. He gave me way too many of those memories as a child when he was with Lita, and how he ruined the lives of Taker, Cena, Kofi, Orton, Mr. Kennedy, Jeff, Vickie, nobody was safe. We love you Adam! 🍸 And yeah you neva lost that title.

Kennedy Goodman @PinnacleEnder @EdgeRatedR One last run with the Big Gold would be such a fitting end. You never lost it and it would be such a great story to see you win it back! @EdgeRatedR One last run with the Big Gold would be such a fitting end. You never lost it and it would be such a great story to see you win it back! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/kt9312IIUJ

Fans are now torn apart between the Rated R Superstar and Seth ' Freakin' Rollins from Monday Night RAW as the new World Heavyweight Champion. It would be fitting if the Ultimate Opportunist wins the title before retiring from wrestling.

Edge never lost the old World Heavyweight Championship in WWE

In 2010, Edge turned face for the first time in many years when he feuded with the Anonymus RAW General Manager. A few weeks later, he was traded to the blue brand by the GM, who worked through emails.

He quickly entered a feud with Kane, who was the World Heavyweight Champion at the time. By the end of the year, the Rated-R Superstar won the title in a TLC match where he defeated The Big Red Machine, Rey Mysterio, and Alberto Del Rio.

In 2011, he won the World Heavyweight Championship for the seventh time from Dolph Ziggler. He successfully defended the title against Alberto Del Rio at WrestleMania 27. Unfortunately, he relinquished the championship after 'Mania when he was forced to retire from wrestling due to a neck injury.

The Hall of Famer never lost the title, so fans are now rooting for Edge to win the upcoming tournament and become the new World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

Do you want to see Edge win the new World Heavyweight Championships? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes