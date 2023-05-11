Edge made one of the best comebacks in WWE history when he returned for a second run after nine years away from the ring. However, it seems like he knows that his time within the squared circle is winding down sooner than we'd like to think as he gave a hint regarding his retirement.

The 14-time World Champion is set to take on AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio on this week's edition of SmackDown in a triple threat match. The match will serve as a qualifier in the next round of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

Before setting foot inside the ring tomorrow against his former rivals, Edge took to social media to send a message to his fans and his opponents. The WWE Hall of Famer remarked that this was the title he never lost. He was forced to vacate it due to a career-threatening neck injury that cut his career short in 2011.

"It even looks like the title I never lost. Looks like Big Gold. Twelve years ago I was forced to give that thing up. Now, I have a chance to get it back ...and it all comes full circle. Now, this ride is going to end sooner than later. Let's face it, we all know that. It's the last thing to do. It's the period on the end of the sentence. It's the last sentence in the book," Edge said.

Now, The Rated-R Superstar has a shot to come full circle and retrieve the big gold once again. But he has hinted that once he wins it and drops the title to someone it will be time to hang up his wrestling boots once and for all.

You can see the video Edge posted below:

Who do you want to see Edge face before he retires? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes