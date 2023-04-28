Roman Reigns must challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, and lose, at major WWE event

No WWE Superstar has been as dominant as Roman Reigns in the modern era. He has proven himself time and again, even though he requires the help of The Bloodline during his matches.

Reigns is currently holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He is closing in on 1000 days as the Universal Champion and will likely make a successful defense at the Night of Champions to celebrate the milestone.

The company is also set to crown a new champion at the upcoming premium live event. Triple H unveiled the new World Heavyweight Championship on the April 24, 2023, episode of RAW and announced that a new champion would be crowned at Night of Champions.

It looks like Roman Reigns will remain on SmackDown following the WWE Draft, allowing a superstar from RAW to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Fans are hoping for someone like Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, or Cody Rhodes to become the new World Champion.

While the other two superstars have failed to defeat The Tribal Chief in a match, Rollins has emerged victorious via disqualification. WWE could use that to book one of the biggest matches of the year at Survivor Series or SummerSlam.

The Visionary deserves to win a World Championship after putting in all the hard work over the past few years. He is also the only one to have come close to pinning Roman Reigns before winning the match by disqualification.

Rollins could win the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions to bring it to the RAW brand. The Tribal Chief could then eye the title and look to add another feather to his cap.

The company could then book a feud between the two men where Roman Reigns challenges for the World Heavyweight Championship without putting his own title on the line. The two men could meet at an upcoming Big Four Premium Live Event, where The Visionary wins the match.

It would be fitting to see Seth Rollins finally defeat Roman Reigns by pinning him and ending his streak without ending his title reign. It would prove that he is among the top stars in the company and the only one capable of defeating his former Shield partner.

The Visionary is among the best stars in the company today, and a big title defense will give him a massive push while cementing the status of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Roman Reigns has enjoyed many big rivalries during his time as champion. One of his most entertaining feuds came against Seth Rollins.

The two men competed at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE for the Universal Championship. Before the match, the company built up the rivalry well, with Rollins playing mind games with his former Shield partner on many occasions.

The match was as good as many expected, but the finish did not sit well with some fans. The Tribal Chief got himself disqualified as Seth Rollins refused to stay down during the contest.

After the match, the Universal Champion viciously beat down The Visionary with a steel chair. Their rivalry is far from over, as Seth Rollins never got a rematch. Fans can’t wait to see the two top WWE Superstars go head-to-head once again.

