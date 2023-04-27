WWE planning for popular RAW Superstar to win the World Heavyweight Championship - Reports

WWE has introduced a new world title into the fold and effectively shaken up the entire roster landscape, with many stars looking to capture the prize. However, a new report has revealed that Triple H has already chosen a top star in his mind to win the new World Heavyweight Championship.

After a year of top titles in WWE being caught in a chokehold by Roman Reigns, the Chief Content Officer unveiled a new world title for many stars to fight for on a recent episode of RAW. The belt is set to go on whichever brand the Tribal Chief isn't drafted to in the new draft picks for this year.

Wrestlevotes via GivemeSport has now reported that WWE has a 'leading candidate' in mind for the new title in the form of Seth Rollins. The news source stated that Rollins has quite a high chance of winning the top prize going into 'Night of Champions' on May 27.

It was also noted that Cody Rhodes might not be involved in the proceedings to win the World Heavyweight Championship because he still has his targets set on Roman Reigns.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures He's the guy.



Keep Cody chasing Roman.



Seth Rollins as the inaugural champion of a new era.



It's perfect. He's the guy.Keep Cody chasing Roman.Seth Rollins as the inaugural champion of a new era.It's perfect. https://t.co/R1cnWjtePl

The report further noted that if a swerve could occur, then an outside-of-the-box pick to win the World Heavyweight Championship that has been mentioned is Shinsuke Nakamura, which could help restore his former shine.

But for now, the internal 'ace of WWE' is viewed internally as the top pick to win the new top title.

WWE Universe wants Seth Rollins to become the first World Heavyweight Champion

Seth Rollins has already made it clear to everyone about his mission to become the top player again in the company. The Architect cut a tense and direct promo on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW as he took shots at Roman Reigns for not being a fighting champion.

This fiery promo had fans convinced that Seth Rollins is the only viable option to be the first World Heavyweight Champion as the Chicago crowd chanted "You deserve it" for him.

Many WWE fans took to social media urging Triple H to pull the trigger and make Seth Rollins a world champion again after four long years.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Seth Rollins should be the first World Heavyweight Champion. Seth Rollins should be the first World Heavyweight Champion. https://t.co/xSvfvAq0rq

chey ⚡️ @meloismone seth rollins becoming world heavyweight champion at night of champions, period! seth rollins becoming world heavyweight champion at night of champions, period! https://t.co/87ckp8ALlO

iBeast @ibeastIess Seth Rollins is the first wrestler to win the new world title, he deserves it more than anyone man. Seth Rollins is the first wrestler to win the new world title, he deserves it more than anyone man.

The Visionary has already set his sights on the top prize, and we'll have to wait and see if he can become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion on May 27th at Night of Champions.

Who do you want to see become the first World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes