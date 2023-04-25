Triple H makes enormous announcement about a new championship; unveils the new belt

Triple H returned to Monday Night RAW this week and made a huge announcement during the show as he unveiled a new world title.

The WWE Draft is set to take place on SmackDown this Friday night and will continue on the red brand the following week. During the ceremony, superstars will be assigned to a specific brand, and tag teams could be split up. Champions could also be drafted to a different show.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Triple H spoke about the draft and addressed Roman Reigns' absence.

He brought up that the Tribal Chief is working on a part-time schedule, which makes him unable to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship regularly.

He added that when Roman Reigns gets drafted to RAW or remains on SmackDown, he'll stay on the brand with the title.

As such, The Game announced that a new World Heavyweight Champion would be crowned on May 27 at the Night of Champions premium live event.

WWE @WWE



has brought back a legendary championship on BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions @TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions!@TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! https://t.co/BNxvJK2rRh

He unveiled a new championship, which is a modern version of the classic Big Gold Belt with a massive WWE logo in the middle. Triple H also affirmed that the new title would be defended all over the world and more frequently.

