Rhea Ripley tweets 5-word message after confronting Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to send a message after last night's WWE RAW.

During the opening segment of this week's Monday Night RAW, Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day confronted the new World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles. Rhea Ripley then told the two superstars that The Judgment Day runs RAW.

The Eradicator also told Rollins not to get comfortable with his new title, stating that one of her stable's members would take it off him. Later that night, Rollins teamed up with Styles to defeat The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Despite their defeat against Rollins and Styles, Ripley took to Twitter to send a message, saying that The Judgment Day still runs RAW.

"We RUN Monday Night RAW! #TheJudgmentDay #MondayNightMami #WWERAW," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her title at WWE Night of Champions

At WrestleMania 39 this April, Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. Earlier this month, she defended her title against Zelina Vega at Backlash in Puerto Rico.

The Eradicator went head-to-head against Natalya in a SmackDown Women's Championship match last Saturday at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The 26-year-old made quick work of the Queen of Harts within a minute and 10 seconds.

Natalya recently took to Twitter to address her loss against the SmackDown Women's Champion. The 40-year-old veteran ook the blame for her shocking defeat, stating that she had no reply to Ripley's dominance.

"Just saw Rhea’s interview on Raw last night saying I was distracted. The truth is, I thought I was ready for anything out there, and I just had no reply to her dominance. This is on me," she wrote.

