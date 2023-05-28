34-year-old top WWE star wants dream match against Rhea Ripley

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently expressed her desire to have a dream match against the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley.

Although Ripley and Belair have squared off against each other several times in NXT, they have never gone head-to-head in the main roster yet, except during a Gauntlet match in February 2022. After WrestleMania 39, the two ladies had a confrontation on Monday Night RAW.

In a recent interview with Emarati radio show Talk 100.3, Belair addressed her dream opponents. The Eradicator was one of three names the former RAW Women's Champion expressed her desire to wrestle.

"Everybody knows my dream opponents in the future. Of course Rhea Ripley, which everyone talks about, Charlotte Flair, and Beth Phoenix. She was the very first person when I got into WWE that I saw and I was like, 'I love what she represents. She's strong but she still, you know, embraces her femininity.' And she was like the first person I saw myself into when I first got into WWE as far as like aesthetic wise and what she went to the ring representing," she said. [5:02 - 5:24]

Bianca Belair once bluntly responded to a fan asking her, "why are your b**bs so small?" Check out the story here.

Bianca Belair's historic RAW Women's Championship reign ended at WWE Night of Champions

In April 2022, Bianca Belair captured the RAW Women's Championship for the first time after defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. The EST of WWE held the title for 400+ days, becoming the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion in history.

However, the 34-year-old's historic title reign ended at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia when she lost her championship to Asuka. The Japanese superstar is now in her third reign as the red brand's Women's Champion.

Why did Bianca drop her RAW Women's Championship at Night of Champions? Check out the potential reason here.

Please credit Talk 100.3 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes