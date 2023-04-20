When Bianca Belair bluntly responded to WWE fan asking her "why are your b**bs so small?"

Bianca Belair signed with WWE in 2016. After spending nearly four years in NXT, The EST debuted on the main roster in 2020. She has since become one of the company's top female superstars.

While Belair is one of the most talented performers in WWE today, a fan was seemingly more interested in observing her appearance. During a Q&A session on her YouTube channel in 2020, the current RAW Women's Champion bluntly answered a fan's question about the size of her breasts.

"[Why are your b**bs so small?] I don't know. It's the way that God made me. I love it. It's perfect. This is the way that it is, you know. I don't know what to tell you. Ask God. Great God. Ask him. I'm not the person to ask. I mean, I love it. But yeah, if you wanna know, all I can tell you is pray to God, ask him, don't ask me. He made me," she said. [0:18- 0:40]

The 34-year-old seemed unhappy with the question before she moved on to the next one.

Bianca Belair will defend her WWE RAW Women's Champion against IYO SKY

In April 2022, Bianca Belair captured the RAW Women's Championship by defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. The EST has now been the champion for over 380 days.

Earlier this month, Belair defended her title against Asuka at WrestleMania 39. Despite the Japanese star's best efforts, the 34-year-old successfully retained her championship.

Belair will now have to defend her championship against IYO SKY. The Genius of the Sky earned a shot at the title after winning a Triple Threat match against Piper Niven and 'Michin' Mia Yim on Monday Night RAW.

