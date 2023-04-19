"I thought the DM was fake at first" - Bianca Belair recalls ignoring a crucial message from WWE Hall of Famer

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently spoke about Mark Henry reaching out to her on social media to get her into pro wrestling.

Belair had a background in track and field events before breaking into wrestling. After some time in the developmental brand NXT, she moved on to the main roster. Over the last couple of years, the EST of WWE has been able to assert dominance over the Women's division with her personality and athleticism.

On a recent episode of Cold as B*lls with Kevin Hart, Belair mentioned that she was actively competing in CrossFit competitions, and there was a lot of intrigue around her outfits.

She detailed that Mark Henry saw her and messaged her about a career in WWE, and that's where things started.

"People would come to the CrossFit competitions and it was like, 'What is Bianca Belair gonna wear at this competition?' Through that, Mark Henry, WWE Hall of Famer, he saw me on social media. He DM'ed me. He was like, 'Hey have you ever thought of being WWE Superstar because you have athleticism, you have the looks.' But I thought the DM was fake at first. So I ignored it. And for some reason, I went back through it and I was like no wait, this is real," she recalled. [From 4:00 - 4:25]

You can watch the full episode here:

Bianca Belair was in action this week on RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Bianca Belair faced off against Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai.

Dakota put on a good fight but was no match for the champ. The EST picked Kai up and then dropped her with a vicious suplex. She eventually closed the contest with a KOD for the win.

Belair has now held the WWE RAW Women's Championship for 381 days, and it looks like there is no stopping her.

